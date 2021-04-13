Antec is the longest name in the PC case region. The company has provided PC cases for more than a decade. Antec provides from your average case to the premium case like the Antec Torque. But today, we are looking at the budget section with Antec’s latest offering. The company rolled its affordable NX410 offering a gaming PC case aesthetic and features.

Antec brings affordable gaming PC – Antec NX410.

The Antec NX410 looks like your average mid-tower ATX case. But Antec does squeeze tons of features for its low price. The company focuses more on the performance and features with an OK aesthetic design. The large tempered side panel design and the mesh front panel design focuses on the gaming aesthetic. The case has a lot of potential for the budget orientation audience.

External

The Antec NX410 a good-looking PC case targeting the gaming audience. The large tempered glass side panel great for showing off your computer hardware. The side panel comes with an unusual handle design. We see a tool-less side panel design which is fantastic for the price point. But the handle on the case needs remodeling.

The front mesh panel optimizes the airflow on the case. The front panel runs till the PSU shroud and comes with two of the three pre-installed ARGB fans. The dual thumbscrew on the back holds the PSU shroud on the bottom of the case. The top and the bottom vent come dust filter. The NX410 has an impressive IO with a dual USB 2.0 port, single USB 3.0, headphone/headphone jack, and a dedicated LED button. The case’s back is fairly simple with the seven PCIe slots. The PCIe covers are not reusable, so you might invest in getting some extra PCIe covers for the future.

Internal

The NX410 case has a simple interior design. Removing the side panel shows the standard ATX motherboard tray. Antec has presented a lot of cable management holes. For the price, that is reasonably good. The cable management hole with the rubber grommet would look better and easier to manage the cable. The back of the case has enough space for cable routing. It could have been done better.

The case comes with three pre-installed fans, two on the front and one on the rear. The top of the case supports dual 120mm or 140mm fans. The front panel supports three 120mm or 140mm fans. The front has a cutout on the bottom, making room for the third fan or a 360mm radiator.

The case supports two 120mm or 140mm on the top and a single 120mm fan on the back. The stock fan is enough providing an ample amount of airflow. The NX410 has an ample amount of room inside, but we suggest checking the components’ dimensions.

Price:

The Antec NX410 is priced at $70. The case is available in black and white, but the white version is a bit expensive than the average black color scheme. Antec has provided a stunning case for the low price. It is a steal for its price, as it features a dust filter, mesh front, ARGB fans, and a stylish tempered glass panel.

The premium feature with the affordable price makes it a steal. You are limited on the storage expansion slot. But it is easy to operate, and the aesthetic is quite attractive as well. Antec shows you don’t have to shell out tons of cash to get the premium features. Antec does focus on the NX410 as a budget case. We would like to suggest this case even if you aren’t on a budget. The NX410 is an excellent case for anyone looking for a feature-rich case.