Antec has announced its latest P82 Silent case aimed at the silent PC build. The P82 Silent follows under the footstep of its P82 Flow case. The case comes with sound-damping side panels sacrificing the aesthetic of the case.

The P82 Silent PC case – a case for the silent users

The P82 Flow PC case was a mediocre case for the price. The chassis was riddled with bad quality control and insufficient airflow. The in-built fans were weak, shooting the temperature of the CPU even though it was hooked up to an AIO cooler. But the P82 Silent could be much better with the proper treatment from Antec.

The P82 Silent sports the same chassis as the P82 flow but with some minor changes on the overall chassis. The P82 Silent comes equipped with sound dampening foam on the side panels. The sound dampening panel does reduce the fan and system noise, but it might already choke the low airflow design.

Case Specification Dimensions 454 x 215 x 480 mm(DxWxH) Form Factor Mid-tower Materials SPCC + Plastic Mainboard Support ATX , Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front Access & Controls Power, Reset, Fan Speed Control (High / Stop / Low), USB3.0 x 2, Audio Side Panel Sound Dampening Side Panels Expansion & Drive Bays Expansion Slots 7 3.5″ / 2.5″ (convertible) 2 / 2 2.5″ 2 Fan Front 120 mm x 3 / 140 mm x 3 Rear 120 mm x 1 / 140 mm x 1 Included Fan(s) 2 x 120 mm fans in front

& 1 x 120 mm fan in rear Radiator Support Front ≤ 360 mm / 280 mm Rear ≤ 140 mm Clearance Max GPU Length ≤ 380 mm Max CPU Height ≤ 178 mm PSU Support ≤ 220 mm Miscellaneous Dust Filter Front / Bottom Net Weight 7 KG Gross Weight 8.1 KG Warranty 2 years

The chassis is somewhat manageable to build a system. The removable panel makes it easier to build the system. The case has a black finish with a removable front panel. For easier access, the front panel has a hinge in front. The front panel has a large intake doing all the heavy lifting in the case.

The P82 Silent supports three 120 mm / 14 mm fans on the front, triple 120 mm / 140 mm fan on the top. The rear exhaust supports a single 120 mm / 140mm fan. The P82 Silent has three pre-installed fans, but we suggest getting extra fans. The pre-installed fans on the P82 Flow were weak, so we suggest getting fans from Noctua or Corsair or an AIO instead.

The IO remains the same with the dual USB 3.2 Type-A port and audio headphone/microphone jack. Antec also features a three-step fan controller. The fan controller does come in handy instantly tuning the fan speed for optimal or high performance.

The P82 Silent PC is currently available for $100. We expect Antec to fix the error like in the P82 Flow. If Antec fixes the problem in the P82 Flow and brings an improved P82 Silent version, it looks like an all-rounder performance case.