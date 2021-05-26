AOC is branching out into the gaming peripheral realms with its latest keyboard and mouse. The AGON 700, 500, and 200 series provide gaming peripherals at various budget ranges. It seems AOC is finally moving towards gaming peripherals after introducing the GH200 and GH300 headsets.

AOC reveals new keyboard, mice, and mousepads

AOC has released three gaming keyboards and mice at different price ranges in an unusual turn of events. The company is known for its excellent line of monitors, notably the gaming monitor lineups. AOC has launched three gaming peripherals, each with its price range.

High-end: AGON 700 series

AGK700 is the premium peripheral section featuring high-end components better suited for esports. The AGK700 keyboard features 115 programmable keys featuring Cherry MX Blue/Red switches. The keyboard features N-Key rollover and 100% anti-ghosting for uninterrupted gaming sessions. Agon also provides a wrist-rest and a single USB pass-through on the keyboard.

The AGM700 is a decent-looking mouse with some questionable design choices. The mouse houses a Pixart 3389 sensor and Omron switches. The Omron switches increase the mouse’s durability with 50 million keystrokes per its lifetime. The Pixart sensor has 16000 DPO resolution and 50g acceleration for uncompromised gaming performance.

Mid-Budget Range: AGON 500 series

The AGON 500 series is the budget segment offering a similar keyboard layout. The GK500 series has 104 keys layout with an albeit bit cheaper Outemu Red/Blue mechanical switches. The keyboard features an n-key rollover and comes with AOC light FX. The higher-end keyboard like GK500 and AGK700 can save custom profiles and can switch on the fly.

The GM500 is an ambidextrous mouse featuring a Pixart 3325 sensor supporting up to 5000 DPI resolution. All the button of the GM500 mouse is configurable through the AOC G-Tools.

Low-Range: ACON GK200

AOC is hasn’t forgotten about the low-range section, bringing its ACON 200 series combo. The GK200 comes with membrane key switches providing a “mechanical keyboard” feel. The GK200 has drain holes taking care of any spilled drinks. AOC provides a wrist rest even with the lower-end keyboard, but the quality isn’t the best.

The GM200 is a right-handed mouse with six buttons. The Pixart 3519 sensor provides up to 4200 DPI and 10g of acceleration force. The DPI can easily be switched with a single quick switch button.

AOC has developed its G-Tools software offering quick customization. The software allows customizing RGB effect, macro recording, and button customization. The RGB effects can be synced with the existing AOC monitor. The G-Tools supports only 500 and 700 series peripherals. There is no pricing on the hardware, but AOC provides two years warranty on all its products.