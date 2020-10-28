Apex Legends Season 7 – Ascencion is coming soon. Respawn Entertainment confirmed new details about the upcoming episode of the multiplayer game.

Apex Legends premiered in February 2019 as a Titan Fall-centric free-to-play Battle Royale. It’s one of the most popular games in the genre.

The current season 6 focuses on a new Legend, new weapons, a ranking system, and quality of live improvements.

Developers say Season 7 is going to be the biggest one yet. They even moved the release up a week, so it’s set to launch on November 4.

Apex Legends: Season 7 will be available for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. It’s also reaching the Steam store for the first time. Furthermore, Respawn Entertainment is working on a Switch version.

With World’s Edge on the verge of collapse, the Apex Games need to find a new home. Tune in tomorrow at 8 AM PT to watch the Apex Season 7 Launch Trailer. There’s a whole new world on the horizon… 📺 : https://t.co/pDDK3xH6HW pic.twitter.com/BLciJ96Rhz — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 27, 2020

Apex Legends Season 7 – Ascension overview

Season 7 – Ascension brings a new free-to-play map, a new Legend, and community features. In particular, Ascension is taking the game to Steam as well.

There’s already a cinematic trailer on YouTube that certainly got my attention. As always, Apex’s characters are fun to watch.

The clip showcases the new Legend, Horizon. She appears to be a tech-heavy character, a “field researcher” with skills related to her gadgets.

Also, we got to see the new map, Olympus, alongside a new feature that includes driving vehicles around the arena.

Here’s the reveal trailer:

As you’d expect, Apex Legends- Season 7 comes with a Battle Pass that includes over 100 game items (cosmetics, Legendary Aspects,…)

Horizon – The new Legend

Respawn confirmed Horizon as the upcoming Season 7 Legend. The developers explain she is an astrophysicist who travels across the universe to stop a dangerous energy crisis.

We learned her origin story on Horizon’s reveal trailer.

We’re yet to see Horizon’s abilities and kit. Still, there’s a couple of leaks hinting at the following skills:

Passive: Soft Landing

Tactical: Repulsor / Gravity Lift

Ultimate: Black Hole

Olympus maps and vehicles

Long-rumored Olympus becomes the new planet available on Apex Legends as the new map. Season 5’s quests were already hinting at the location anyhow.

The description states Olympus is “a beautiful lush city in the clouds.”

Additionally, players will be able to drive vehicles around the new map. The Trident vehicle has space for a complete squad. We don’t know how it will work, though: it might move between locations automatically, or you might have to drive the thing.

We do know the Trident will help players navigate the entire map easily. In that regard, Olympus is going to be the biggest map of the game.

Ascension Weapons

As far as weapons go, there’re plenty of leaks regarding what to expect. Unfortunately, Respawn hasn’t confirmed anything.

Yet, leaks are suggesting a new weapon category -Gadgets – is coming to Apex Legends Season 7. These may be utility items like smoke grenades, flashbangs, or stun grenades.

Community features

Apex Legends reaching Steam is a big step forward for the EA-distributed title. It grants the game all of the community features of Valve’s storefront. Moreover, you can carry over your profile from EA towards Steam.

Besides, there’s going to be a Club feature that allows you to make friends on similar ranks. It’s an easier way to find squad members to play with.

Similarly, there’s going to be a new ranking board for Season 7.