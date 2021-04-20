Apexgaming has introduced one of its latest mid-tower gaming computers. The Apexgaming G3 Mid Tower is your semi-open case with some bold aesthetic. The open case design does catch some interest, but not everyone is going to like its aesthetic.

Solytech introduces its latest G3 Tempered glass case

Solytech created the Apexgaming brand specifically targeted at gamers. The G3 is the latest mid-tower gaming case featuring an all-metal body with a dual tempered glass side panel. The overall case gives off a gamer aesthetic with a semi-open design.

The open-frame design offers a lot in the cable management department, but there is no dust filter causing some problems. The dual tempered glass panel offers some aesthetic excellent to show off RGB components.



Key Features:

Supports ATX, mATX, and Mini-ITX.

Up to 6 x 120mm or 6 x 140mm case fans.

Features 4 x 2.5” and 4 x 3.5” drive bays

Maximum: GPU length 340mm, CPU cooler height 165mm, and PSU length 180mm.

A dual-tempered side panel design.

8 PCI-E slots.

Front I/O with USB 3.0 and Audio In/Outports.

The case supports up to an ATX motherboard with enough room for cable management. The Apexgaming G3 case focuses on the maximum room for cooling. The chassis supports intake from the side and the top of the case. There is enough room for custom-water cooling or mounting AIO coolers. But even with its solid cooling solution, it suffers from dust accumulation. The open-frame design and the open PCIe slot give more area for the dust accumulated in the case. Otherwise, the frames look good nevertheless.

The ApexGaming G3 falls behind in the IO department. The case comes with a single USB 3.1 Type-A port and Audio Headphone and speaker ports. We especially know this case will cost over $100, and the IO is weak. Even the cheap $60 to $80 gives you more IO.

The Apexgaming G3 case is on sale for $139, which is okay for its features and aesthetic.