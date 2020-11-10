It seems Apple has other plans for its ARM-based MacBooks in terms of application support. The “One More Thing” event will launch Apple’s first ARM silicon in the MacBooks. These ARM CPUs will support most of the iOS apps. But it is up to the developer to make them available, and sources tell they might not include it.

Major iOS app developers down right declined their services on Apple Store to the upcoming Apple Silicon Mac devices. According to 9to5Mac, companies like Google, Facebook have decided not to offer a massive amount of their applications to ARM-based Macs. Applications like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Google Maps, and Gmail won’t be available in the Apple Store for the Macs.

Not all applications have backed off in the Mac App Store. Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ will stick around in the Mac App Store. Yes, not all the applications are tailored to fit for the macOS and might pose compatibility issues. For now, the Big companies have removed support but might after further verifications and testing; it might pass through the board. But the companies might outright remove the application for the macOS, increasing the dependency on the web based results.

The “One More Thing” event will narrow down many things for future Mac device owners. As for now, supporting the iPhone and iPad application on the macOS doesn’t look viable. The possibility for the developers declining support for macOS is looking huge as for now. Even though they run on the same ARM architecture, developers don’t risk providing an incompatibility or scaling it to fit the resolution. Additional tweaks and preemptive problems can be solved.

Apple is shifting from its traditional Intel CPUs to its ARM-based silicons. This will mark a two-year move to the ARM CPU in all of the MacBook devices. The ARM-based Apple silicon is made on the 5nm process node, and results are significantly better. The expected eight-core Apple Silicon defeats the top Core i9 – 9980H. Apple looks to announce it to Apple Silicon at the upcoming “One More Thing” event on November 10th.