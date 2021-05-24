We are waiting for the iPhone 13, the next new Apple device. There have been leaks in the going around in forums sparking a topic of discussion. But LeaksApplePro released the final render leak for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13 renders show changes on the camera bump and display notch.

LeaksApplePro shared high-resolution renders of the iPhone 13 Pro. The leaker claims the render to be the finalized version of the iPhone 13 design. But they haven’t provided information on the source. They did mention that things will still change during mass production.

iPhone 13 Pro looks much cleaner and more attractive, keeping design accents from the older iPhone 12. A significant change comes in the back of the device. The bump on the camera module has been shaved down. The render shows the reduced camera bump thickness with protruding camera sensors. The camera will get new sensors increasing the size of the camera module.

The iPhone 13 Pro render shows a smaller bezel on the screen. The earpiece has shifted within the frame to accommodate a spot for the notch. The notch is noticeably smaller than the previous iPhone 12.

Moreover, most of the previous leaks match with current renders. The iPhone 13 Pro will have a 120 Hz LTPO display. We still do not know if all the four expected iPhone 13 devices will ship with the 120 Hz displays. But looking at Apple, the Pro Displays will be limited to the Pro devices. The iPhone 13 has cleaned up the antenna around the chassis and is finally less prone to fingerprints.

We still don’t have the final release date for the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 series is slated to arrive in September with the same models as iPhone 12 series. Apple seems to introduce more colors like Rose Pink, and Purple. These colors might be reserved for the limited edition version of iPhone 13.