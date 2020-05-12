Apple enthusiasts and MacBook users are early waiting for the company to drop new MacBooks. There were rumors that Apple might drop a new MacBook Pro this month. But the company recently announced that it had updated the 13-inch laptop with Magic Keyboard and double storage.

There were also speculations that we’d get a 14-inch MacBook Pro sometime this year. But now, it seems like Apple isn’t ready to drop it yet. However, leaks suggest that it might release in 2021.

A 14-inch MacBook Might Arrive in 2021

Apple is always quiet when it comes to its product specs and information. It ditched the 15-inch MacBook and replaced it with a 16-inch model without giving a slight hint. Now, the company plans to do the same with the 13-inch model. And if rumours are correct, we might get to see it as early as 2021.

Anonymously-run Twitter account “L0vetodream,” has always been a prominent leaker when it comes to Apple products. It previously leaked several accurate details about the iPhone SE 2020 as well as the latest iPad Pro models.

Now, the user believes that Apple might release a 14-inch MacBook Pro model next year.

in my dream MBP14 next year — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) May 11, 2020

It might be just a dream as the user writes, but looking at their previous record, it might also be true. In fact, even another famous Apple analyst and leaker Ming-Chi Kuo had hinted similar details a while back. So, a 14-inch MacBook Pro might be a possibility.