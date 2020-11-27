Apple had a successful launch for the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook devices. Now the Apple silicon is paving its way on the 16-inch Macbook Pro. The 16-inch Macbook Pro is getting a processor boost, which now Apple calls M1X Chip.

For a 16-inch Macbook Pro, Apple is stepping up the game with the M1X Chip. It is the big brother to the M1 Chip; the M1X Chip has 12 cores. The M1X has 4 efficiency cores with 8 performance cores, which on paper should be faster. Apple is creating tons of ARM processors to power their Mac lineups.

The leak comes from @LeaksApplePro, who teased the upcoming Macbook 16. According to the leaks, the M1X power MacBook 16 prototype has already been released. A source spoke with @LeaksApplePro and stated, “If you think M1 is fast, you haven’t seen M1X.” Still, the name scheme M1X might not be the final name.

The Apple M1 chip is a class above mobile processors. It is better than most of the Ryzen processors in single-core performance and beats Intel in most of the workload. But that scenario might change after Intel released its Tiger Lake-U CPUs. AMD is also coming up with its latest Cezanne Ryzen 5000 APUs, and they look more fierce than the rest.

The Mac M1 chip was a package loaded with tons of performance. Most of the experts appreciated the Macbook 13 and Macbook 13 Pro well. But considering the performance of the M1 Chip, the M1X Chip with extra cores should be better. We expect better single-core performance and more features added with M1X chips.

The 16-inch Macbook Pro looks to have no significant changes in the designs. Apple might bring some slight changes to the chassis. The M1 Chip’s performance is exceptional, with longer battery life, instant wake up and running x86 application (via emulation). macOS Big Sur is sure running great on the M1 chips with some hiccups at launch.

Apple is moving forward with its Apple Silicon replacing all the Intel-based Mac devices. Reports are stating Apple is working on the ARM chip for the iMac and Mac Pro devices. The Mac Pro currently relies on Intel Xeon based processors. Apple needs a powerful CPU if they want to replace the current Xeon on the Mac Pro. The transition from the ARM chip is currently going as planned for Apple. But they have a lot to progress before fully transitioning into only ARM-based Macs.