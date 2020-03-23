For years, Apple mocked Microsoft for its tablet design. According to Apple, it’s touch-friendly computing vision is the future of computers. And thus, for ten years, the company dismissed the idea of an external stylus, keyboard, and trackpad. But now, it seems like Apple is finally coming to terms with external devices becoming a part of iPads. And with the latest iPad coming with a detachable keyboard and trackpad, it’s safe to say that Apple finally admits that Microsoft was right about tablets all along.

iPads Over the Years

When Apple first came out with an iPad in 2010, it opted for an all-touch design. And there were no keyboard, trackpad, or stylus. And when Microsoft came out with its very first Surface tablets, it included a detachable keyboard and trackpad. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, then mocked Microsft for going with this design while introducing a new iPad and Mac models a year after.

“Our competition is different, they’re just confused,” said Cook while introducing the new Apple devices to the public.

But as years passed by and both the companies got into improving their tablets, Apple seems to be taking notes from Microsoft. Because year after year, Apple adds new functions in its iPads and gets a step closer to transform into Surface.

Apple Vs. Microsoft

Microsoft’s CEO Bill Gates tried assuring the public why tablets would become the future back in 2002. But the world neglected the idea and carried on. And since there wasn’t better technology back then, so it was hard to believe.

And Apple trying to force on the fact that an on-screen keyboard and cursor will do, led to a decrease in the sale. Hence, there was no choice for Apple than to redesign the iPadOS.

It started with Apple, including a stylus, Apple Pencil. Then, iPad Pros started supporting keyboards. The magnetically attached keyboard looked quite familiar to Microsoft’s Surface Pros. Yet, it was “unlike any keyboard you’ve ever used before,” claimed Apple so proudly. And from an ergonomic disaster, it became a necessity.

iPad Pro 2020

Now, Apple has finally learned how great trackpads could be for users. So, iPad Pro 2020 is equipped with a trackpad. And Apple has updated its iOS software for iPads, calling it iPadOS. And iPadOS 13.4 now fully supports trackpad for the very first time.

Apple’s next-generation premium iPad Pro has begun pre-orders and will ship from March 24 onwards.