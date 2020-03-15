All the Apple users and lovers, it’s time to rejoice because the beloved Apple AirPods 3 might be soon on its way. There hasn’t been any solid confirmation yet since numbers of events are getting canceled. But there are so many rumors surrounding the release of Apple’s most successful product.

Rumors suggest that AirPods 3 might come jam-packed with some fantastic old and new features. And to take it up a notch, Apple might also introduce a stripped-down version of AirPods 3, the AirPods Pro Lite.

And if things do go right, the consumers might not have to wait too long to their hands on the brand new AirPods 3.

Potential Release Date.

AirPods 2 was released on March 29, 2019. So, following the chronology, we might be getting the AirPods 3 soon enough. And on top of that, we might also be getting AirPods X, rumored headphones by Apple.

Other products that might launch along with AirPods are iPad Pro and possibly iPhone 9. And if everything goes well, we might get a new AirPod by the end of this month.



But the coronavirus outbreak has forced almost all the events to cancel. And we aren’t too sure if even Apple is opting for a digital event like most of the gaming industry is.

Design and Features.

The traditional AirPods look is something most people have preferred. But there might be a slight chance that AirPods 3 has a revamped look. Back in February, Joe Rossignol, the editor of MacRumors, shared some insight on his Twitter about the upcoming AirPods.

Apple announced its second-gen AirPods on March 20, 2019, so they are nearly a year old. “AirPods Pro Lite” could end up being third-gen AirPods (no Pro in name) with same in-ear design and sound quality as the AirPods Pro, but no noise cancellation. Just spitballing… https://t.co/NRo2OkPKIo — Joe Rossignol (@rsgnl) February 20, 2020

However, if you think that AirPods 3 will come in various colors, you might be disappointed. There is a high possibility that it will have its traditional white color.

Another disappointment is that it might not be water and sweat resistance. But maybe the AirPods 3 Pro will have the resistance feature as it is exclusive to AirPods Pros.

Users have long anticipated that Apple might release a successor of the H1 chip they used on AirPods 2. But there have been no talks of it whatsoever.

Specs and Battery.

Apple recently dropped a teaser of AirPods Pro. And it suggests that it’s coming with an Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode for an easy switch.

Another feature we might get to experience with the AirPods 3 is an adaptive EQ that gives the AirPods the same sound quality as AirPods Pro. And it could also mean that it’ll include the Ear Tip Ft Test.

The battery life of the AirPods, however, has been the biggest problem for the users. Both the previous versions provide only 5 hours of service on a single charge. AirPods Pro, on the other hand, is lesser with only 4.5 hours. And AirPods 3 might be similar to its predecessor.

Another guaranteed feature is wireless charging, as well as quick charging.