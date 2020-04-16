As the world continues to combat a global threat, also known as COVID-19, the business has seen both negative and positive impacts. While the gaming industry is booming, companies like Apple and Google are finding it hard to maintain their positions.

But despite being rivals, Apple and Google have decided to join hands to fight against the on-going coronavirus war. The two tech giants plan to partner in developing contact tracing technology that would aid in controlling the spread of the virus.

Contact Tracing to Fight Against COVID-19

Earlier this week, Apple announced that it is collaborating with Google to save lives. And it is a contribution that every software developers around the world are making.

They plan to enable the use of Bluetooth technology so that it helps health and government agencies to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus. However, still keeping in mind the privacy and security of its users.

Contact tracing has been considered a valuable tool by public health officials, especially to help contain the spread of this disease. So, Apple, in collaboration with Google, will launch “a comprehensive solution” for contact tracing.

It includes operating-system-level technology as well as application programming interfaces (APIs).

How Does Contact-Tracing Work?

Contact-tracing works by tracking a user’s Bluetooth signals on their mobile. It tracks the phone of the user and every other device that has come into close contact with the user.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, the phone can upload their movements to a public database. Users can then check their own logs in opposition to others anonymously. They can see if they’ve been possibly exposed to someone with the virus.

The user then receives a message if there is a match. The message specifies where and when the user might’ve potentially been exposed to the carrier. It also sends directions regarding what to do next. And through these directions, the users will know if they should just watch for their symptoms, self-quarantine, or seek immediate testing.

What to Expect?

Google and Apple will both release the APIs in May. It enables compatibility between iOS and Android devices that use apps from public health authorities.

Also, in the coming months, both the company plans to enable a more comprehensive Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform. They claim that it’s a more robust solution than the APIs as it allows more users to participate.

And again, transparency, privacy, and consent remain the most crucial factor while trying to save the world.