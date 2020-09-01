Tech giant Apple seems ready to take the leap with its own search engine. Over the last few years, Google has reportedly paid a massive amount of money to Apple. Apple has held their side of the deal by keeping Google as the default option on iOS devices.

However, some images of the upcoming iOS update have leaked online. And they show a search engine option on Apple devices. So, Apple may have ditched billions of dollars from Google to start this new venture!

Apple’s own search engine

For the past several years, the Safari browser on iOS devices has had Google as the default search engine. And at the same time, Apple has been working hard on upgrading itself. It was only a matter of time that they switched from Google.

The beta release of iOS 14 indicates that there are changes made to bypass Google’s search engine. Instead of a list of Google search results, inquiries get linked directly to the result.

Apple seems to be suggesting results by using Spotlight Search. The company recently updated the Applebot Support page. And the changes are really like the details that Google provides to SEOs and webmasters. Apple bot can now verify traffic, and expand robots.txt rules. And like Google, it can render pages. The update on the Support page also has a section on the ranking of search results.

Their search engine is likely to work as a highly personalized data hub. It will be completely private and deeply OS integrated. By making use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Apple is likely to deliver search results based on user preferences. Without any third party involved, Apple can do this without ads and assurance of data privacy.

Apple’s move benefits its business

In July, the U.K, Competition, and Markets Authority mentioned:

“Given the impact of preinstallations and defaults on mobile devices and Apple’s significant market share, it is our view that Apple’s existing arrangements with Google create a significant barrier to entry and expansion for rivals affecting competition between search engines on mobiles.

The regulators might have pushed Apple to make its own search engine. And, Apple has grown a lot. It has been investing heavily in research. The company is also looking for more human resources to work for search engineering.

With its own search engine, Apple has autonomy over promotions. They can promote their own products and services. It is a continuation of their ecosystem. App developers can also promote their apps in the search results.