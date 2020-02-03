According to Apple’s website, all 42 apple stores in China are under lockdown until 9th February. The leading health experts in China believe that all corporate offices, call centers, and stores should shut down in the mainlands. The death toll of coronavirus is continuously rising at a shocking rate, and it has doubled to more than 250 from a week ago. Thus, Apple thinks it’s wise to close all the stores temporarily to avoid widespread of coronavirus.

It’s a major crisis in as 17,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, in more than 25 countries, with more than 11,800 of those casualties in China. But even in this adverse situation, Beijing has made exceptional recovery of the situation. Millions of people in the city are in lockdown, and also the Lunar New Year holidays are extended for safety. We can only hope that the future is safe for Apple as well.

How has apple been affected?

As Apple has become more of a communal hub for customers to hang out and engage in the same electronic devices, opening the stores became a risk. Even if they are conscious about regularly deep cleaning the stores and conducting a temperature check of employees, closing down the store seems like the ultimate option. With this momentary downfall, the tech space and global markets have darker storm clouds on the horizon. But Apple hopes to reopen the store “as soon as possible” and bounce back better than before.

According to the recent meeting with Apple’s investors, they are thinking of a plan to mitigate the risk. As Apple is highly dependent on China for supply chains and smartphone sales, we can only hope they recover possible production losses. Apple’s device manufacturing would not have much damage unless the outbreak continues even into late February. It will no doubt bring “systematic risks” to the supply chain.