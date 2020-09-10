Rumors are ablaze that the new Apple Watch and iPad Air will be revealed on Tuesday. Just as Apple is inching closer to the release of the iPhone 12 series, these rumors have surfaced.

Renowned leakster Jon Prosser claims Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air will be revealed soon. He tweeted that the products will be revealed via a press release.

Jon is popular in the tech community as his previous speculations have often proved to be correct. There have been some supporting speculations surrounding his tweet.

In his last tweet for the night on Monday. Prosser said:

Okay, guys. Last tweet of the night. 👇 My sources are not budging or changing their mind. They’re still telling me that Apple Watch and iPad Air are coming tomorrow via press release. See you all in the morning to find out! 👋🤗 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 8, 2020

And supporting his previous tweet, he also pointed at the Apple Watch Series 5 being listed as unavailable. Apple’s online store shows the watch as unavailable. And many spectate that is because Apple has been depleting its stock of the current models. This might be because a new update of the device is dropping soon. Many versions and strap combinations are currently out of stock on the online Apple Store in China, Japan, the U.S., and the UK.

Soon after the conversations surrounding Jon’s tweet circulated, Apple confirmed an event. The company sent out invites to people online for a virtual event.

Twitter saw screenshots of the invites. the Apple Event is dated September 15, 2020, at 10 am PDT.

Following Apple’s announcement, Guilherme Rambo went on Twitter to point out something. He noticed “interesting metadata” on the YouTube link of the Apple event.

(Sorry, forgot to add image description). The screenshot shows a list of keywords in the event page, including “Apple Watch”, “Series 6”, “iPad Air”, “Fitness”, “Wellness”, and more — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 8, 2020

The four versions of the iPhone 12 are expected to be unveiled sometime in October. The virtual event confirmed by Apple for this September will not be focused on the new iPhone. Instead, the event will circle around the reveal of Apple’s other products.

It is unusual for Apple to host separate events for a new iPhone and other products. Usually, one single event covers the reveal of all the new products by Apple. But this time, the tech giant has done things differently. This means that the customers may have to wait a bit longer than a week to see the latest iPhone. Last year, during a September event, they had revealed details about Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade services.

This time, with the circulating rumors, the event is highly likely to focus on Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air.

The new Apple Watch will come with multiple enhancements. It will have better wireless communications stack and new blood oxygen monitoring capabilities. The iPad Air 4 will share design elements with the iPad Pro. Leaks of this device have been circulating for a while.

Apple has also shared some facts about the upcoming iPhone devices. In an earlier statement, Apple shared –

The new iPhones, coming later, will have redesigned cases, updated cameras, and 5G capabilities. Apple also plans to announce the first Mac running its own processors, replacing Intel Corp., before the end of the year. The next updates to iPhone and iPad software are due to be released this month, with Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac software updates coming in the fall.

The usual hype around Apple devices and services is inevitable. And this time around, with the whole world having to go online due to the pandemic, the hype is stronger. Apple’s decision to disrupt its usual reveal tradition is spiking curiosity in many. We will be updating you more on these new releases by Apple.