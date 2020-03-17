The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has put a halt to lots of businesses around the world. From significant tech events to annual launches, everything has been postponed or canceled. Even countries are in lock-down.

The WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic, forcing big businesses like Apple to close down its activities. The company had to close down all of its 42 stores in China.

Apple’s COVID-19 Response

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, shared an official statement on March 13 regarding the outbreak of the virus. The announcement states that the stores that were closed in Greater China will resume. As the infection rate has dramatically declined, it is now safe to go back to work for people.

However, the stores remain shut outside of Greater China, at least until March 27. But the online stores are open and in full service even during a tough time.

The workers will work remotely, given their job allows it. And if it’s site-work, they should maintain the necessary precautions.

Apple has even launched a COVID-19 section on Apple News for users to get updated on the latest and verified reports.

Apple will switch to an online format for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference as the coronavirus outbreak has led to many cancellations.

Apart from that, Apple also shared its plans of donating to “help lessen the economic and community impacts of the pandemic.” The donations reached $15 million worldwide.