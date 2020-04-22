Apple fans and users are patiently waiting for new Apple products to drop. The company did drop a new iPhone SE 2020 as well as the MacBook Air and iPad Pro. But what everyone is eyeing for is the new iPhone 12 and iPad Pro 5G .

The iPhone 12, even though the company is mum about it, is probably on its way. And there have been some convincing leaks. But unfortunately, it won’t hit the market till 2021.

Apple Delays the Release of First 5G iPad

The iPad Pro 5G was initially meant to be released in the second half of 2020, most probably a fall release. However, due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, Apple has decided to postpone the launch of its first-ever 5G iPad.

But 5G technology wasn’t the only thing that was for this iPad Pro. It would also be Apple’s first-ever mini-LED display technology equipped product.



Apple has a lot on its plate when it comes to the new iPad Pro. Along with 5G and mini-LED, the iPad Pro would also come with Qualcomm modems as well as a 12.9-inch display.

But due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 virus, Apple’s supply chain partners have had a huge impact. Apple has different supply chains for different parts of its products in China. And even though Apple hasn’t addressed the rumors, it will affect the supply market tremendously.

The Hype of iPad Pro 5G

Apple finally settled a long-running legal battle with Qualcomm last year. And the company is expected to bring forth at least four new 5G-compatible iPhones this year. And it is highly likely that the delayed iPad Pro is also 5G equipped along with Qualcomm baseband with their own antennas.

Another hype that the iPad Pro is getting is due to the mini-LED display technology. It has garnered much attention due to the improvement it brings to the display. The mini-LED technology significantly offers better brightness and contrast than the LCD panels. And it also solves the burn-in as well as the color shift issues that OLED panels have.