Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Apple was able to launch its cheapest smartphone, iPhone SE 2020, successfully. But what everyone’s eagerly waiting for is for Apple to announce the brand new iPhone 12.

Previous rumors suggested that the release of the new iPhones might get pushed back due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19. Now, the Wall Street Journal reports that Apple might delay the mass production of its flagship iPhones for at least a month.

The company is still mum about what its next flagship phone would look like or when it plans to release it. But thanks to some trusted leakers, we have a little idea of the iPhone 12’s design.

iPhone 12’s Mass Production Pushed Back

Apple usually reveals new products in September then the shipping starts by the end of the month. However, this time around, things might be a little slower than usual.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Apple has decided to delay the mass production of the upcoming iPhone for at least a month. The decision was made as the lockdown has severely impacted Apple’s supply chains and manufacturing in China.

The delay in production, however, might not have much of an impact when the company launches the phone. But we might see a shortage of new devices as it launches.

There are rumors that Apple plans to introduce four new models of the iPhone 12 this year. But only time will tell when the company will roll out its most anticipated device.