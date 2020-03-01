The unexpected outbreak and spread of novel coronavirus have led to a lot of companies halt their projects. And the latest company to join the list is Apple. The company now might delay the production and the release of their coveted iPhone 12.

As 2020 began, the rumors of how would iPhone 12 look like and what might change already surrounded the internet world. But a sudden outbreak of the deadly coronavirus could mean that there will be some delays.

Will iPhone 12 Come Out Late?

Most of the production takes place in China which happens to be the origin place of the coronavirus outbreak. Usually, Apple releases its new products in Autumn. And Spring is the time when the company has engineers flying back and forth from States to China.

It is the time where the company and the employees have to make lots of rounds to finalize the designs and for the production of its new devices. But due to the virus spreading worldwide pretty rapidly, there have been numerous travel restrictions. Most people have not been able to enter or leave the country. And even if they do, they’re placed in quarantine areas for safety.

The situation has led to delays and cancelation of lots of releases and events recently. So, until the virus isn’t contained in time, the release of the iPhone 12 might also face a delay as well as a price hike.

What About iPhone 9?

While it’s a sure thing that Apple will release iPhone 12 but there are plenty of rumors surrounding the iPhone 9. Apple is coming out with a budget-friendly iPhone that might be an upgrade of the 2016’s iPhone SE.

So, we’ll only know if it’s iPhone 9 or iPhone SE when it releases. The announcement is allegedly scheduled for March 31, 2020. And if the rumors are true, we might get another non-full display, fingerprint-using iPhone.

And despite the disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus, the announcement might still take place. It’s only a matter of time until we find out.