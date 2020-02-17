Unless you have been living under the rock, everyone knows that 2020 will definitely be the year of the 5G network. And recently, Apple snubbed Qualcomm’s 5G antenna module and is preparing to make the antenna themselves.

Apparently, Qualcomm’s 525 millimeter-wave antenna module doesn’t fit the sleek model that Apple has in mind for the new iPhone. Snapdragon X55 — which is also used in Samsung 20 — is rather bulky and does give the phone a chunkier look. However, Apple has a rather unfortunate history at making antennas, so their decision to ditch Qualcomm’s antenna could backfire.

To be on the safer side, Apple designs several models of the same phone. According to sources, they are working on a model that uses both Qualcomm’s 5G chip and antenna as well. So, they can always go back to using Qualcomm’s 5G module if their plan backfires. However, it also means that Apple will have to settle for a phone that isn’t as sleek as it wants to have.

It’s a bad time for another “Antennagate”

This year, Apple wants to launch as many as four iPhones, one with a 5G network and hopes to redeem the low iPhone sales. However, trying to build antenna themselves, especially when they already have a terrible reputation in the past, isn’t the ideal thing to do.

As we know, iPhone 4 had Apple’s own antenna design, which was a major fail. The call-drop rates became high, which was a result of holding the phone in a certain way. This was termed “Antennagate.”

Apple’s another failed attempt at making antennas was more recent. This time, their antennas sourced twice as much power to generate the same radio signals in comparison to their counterparts.

Moreover, designing 5G antennas is hard in itself. Since these antennas work in higher frequency, there is less room for error. One tiny miscalculation can lead to serious connection problems.

If Apple wants to convince its users to upgrade, it has to come up with non-faulty designs. The sales of iPhones are low, and another Antennagate could end up being the end of the tech giant. Apple is depending on 5G’s fast network to climb to the top, and the performance entirely depends on the 5G antenna.

The truce between Apple and Qualcomm

Apple wants to develop the antenna themselves for many reasons; one of the reasons being Qualcomm. As sources suggest, the company feels they are screwed with paying royalties to them. So, the tech giant wants as fewer parts of Qualcomm as they can incorporate.

The company has had unsuccessful legal battles with Qualcomm before, and it was only recently that they made a truce to work together. However, the two giants aren’t on the best of terms. After the truce, Apple bought Intel’s modem business and wants to develop modems to replace its Qualcomm parts in the future altogether. They are putting all their resources into building Apple’s very own 5G modem at the time.

Conclusion

While Apple is drowning in controversies, low sales, and more recently giving off twice the radiation, should they really be doing something so risky? They could bring out a better version of the 5G modem and redeem themselves. The company refused to make any comments regarding this matter, so I guess we will just have to wait for the launch.

Stay tuned to get more updated news about the new iPhones coming later in 2020. What do you think about the 5G enabled iPhone?

COMMENT: What do you think about Apple’s move in making its own 5G antenna?