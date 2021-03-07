The Apple iMac Pro had its fair share of good times and some bad rep in its lifetime. Apple has now discontinued the iMac Pro and is currently selling the remaining stock while it lasts. The 21.5-inch 4K iMac products with 512 GB and 1 TB SSDs are currently discontinued. As for now the company only sells the base and a 27-inch version of the iMac Pro.

The iMac Pro has been discontinued due to the rising demand for the fully configured 27-inch iMac.

It seems the creative users have taken interest in the Mac Pro computer launched in late 2019. The Mac Pro has caught the attention of professional users. The popularity of the Mac Pro does lend a hand to the downfall of the iMac devices. The iMac Pro’s main alluding point was the impressive 4K retina display.

Most of the iMac models shipped with 21.5 inches 4K displays. The iMac model shipped with Intel processors and different storage options featuring Apple’s fusion drive. But still, the company is selling its base 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac models. The base model comes with an Intel Xeon processor, Radeon Vega 56, 256 GD SSD, and a 1 TB fusion drive.

The 27-inch iMac Pro lineup features a 5K display with a true tone and up to 10 generation Core i9, up to 128 GB of RAM, and the latest Radeon Pro 5700XT graphics. The 21.5-inch iMac was bound for an update. Apple has started making its processor, making the perfect time to discontinue the 21.5-inch iMac. Currently, Apple recommends the 27-inch iMac and most people opt for the Mac Pro.

Upgrade and repair are hard to perform on the iMac version. People usually upgrade their system and use a secondary monitor with their system. Rumors are speculating about the refresh iMac devices. The new generation of iMac devices will feature the latest 5K Pro XDR display and Apple’s newest desktop silicon chip. The 2017 iMac didn’t receive any significant upgrades throughout its year. It is the perfect time to push out an iMac refresh.