It looks like Apple is making extra efforts to connect with its users even more. First, it announced that it’s providing repair services to users in their homes. And now, Apple has announced that it’s expanding the App Store to more countries worldwide.

Apple posted on its website announcing the news.

App Store Expands its Wings

Apple claims the App Store to be the world’s safest marketplace. It already generates over $155 billion in developer earnings. And with an additional 20 countries, the numbers are sure to increase.

The expansion will be available in the new regions after April 10, 2020. And until then, Apple has requested the developers as well as the account holders to accept the updated Program License Agreement.

You can do so by signing in to your account on the Apple Developer website. And if you have a Paid Applications Agreement, you’ll also need to accept the updated agreement in App Store Connect.

The App Store is currently available in 155 countries or regions around the world. Here’s the list of countries where the App Store will be available this year: