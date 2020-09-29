Apple’s new MacBook is on the works. A patent reveal filed by Apple has surfaced. And from the looks of it, it is very similar to the Microsoft Surface Book.

There are slightly smaller bezels around a slightly larger screen on the new MacBook. This look is similar to that of the current MacBook. However, there is some exciting redesign on the laptop’s hinge.

“Hinges For Electronic Devices And Accessory Devices” is the name of the patent. It shows that the new hinge design is a mix of rolling elements and fixed elements. The fixed elements on the hinge are in between the rolling elements. It has multiple linking elements between adjacent roller elements. This design has a similar style as compared to Microsoft’s Surface Book.

Microsoft first brought the idea of a flexible hinge system in their Surface Books. And it seems that Apple’s new-gen MacBook devices will sport a similar style. Technically, the multi-roller and spacer elements are different. There is also an illustration that shows a reverse-opening hinge. This hinge lifts up the screen from the laptop chassis.

There are hints about Apple’s possible next-gen iPad keyboard accessories too. These accessories will have multiple sections and a new hinge system. This will allow additional flexibility. And, users can also position their iPad at multiple different angles.

It is possible that Apple might not go forward with this patent idea. Nothing is final yet. But it is definitely exciting to see what updates Apple will bring in the upcoming MacBook.

Apple is currently moving on full swing to release its iPhone devices. The company also held a product to reveal a few days back. And the upcoming lineup of Apple devices includes AirPods Studio and Apple HomePod.