[Solved] Apple ID Has not Been Used in the iTunes Store

The versatile Apple ID provides you access to many services that include iTunes, iCloud, iMessage, App Store, Keychain Access, FaceTime, and so on. This digital account consists of the email address and password that you can use to sign in to use services across the Apple platforms.

However, as you try to download an app, you might find yourself with an “Apple ID has not been used in the iTunes Store” notification on your screen.

You may also face similar issues while logging in to your AppStore, iTunes account, or other Apple platforms. This notification can prevent you from accessing your basic Apple privileges.

So, why exactly is Apple sending you this message? Read below to understand its causes and fixes:

Why Are You Getting the “Apple ID has not been used in the iTunes Store” Notification?

According to their published company policies, Apple is extremely focused on keeping users’ privacy as one of their core values. This is why they take extra measures to ensure that your data is protected and not misused by third parties. These policies include the iTunes account and all payment activities.

Therefore, you might receive the “Apple ID has not been used in the iTunes Store ” as you try to download free or paid apps.

There can be other software errors that might prompt this error as well. These are some of the reasons that you might be getting the “Apple ID has not been used in the iTunes Store” notification:

Terms and Conditions not being accepted during the account-building process

Incorrect Apple ID and password

Suspicious use of your Apple ID and password in AppStore and other platforms

Error based on payment information

Unstable internet connection

Logins from different network connections are used while purchasing AppStore or using other Apple platforms.

How to Get Rid of the “Apple ID has not been used in the iTunes Store” Notification?

You can follow the given solutions to get rid of the “Apple ID has not been used in the iTunes Store” notification on your Apple devices:

Check Your Internet Connection

Firstly, make sure that your Apple device is connected to a stable internet connection. You can receive the “Apple ID has not been used in the iTunes Store” if there is a connection problem with the internet as well.

A weak internet connection can be why your Apple ID cannot process downloads, Apple ID payments, and access Apple platforms.

Your Apple ID most probably prohibits Paid App downloads and services if the network connection itself is unstable. The Terms and Conditions not being accepted during the prior account-building process can also prohibit you from accessing your account.

Make sure that if it is a new account, you have checked the box next to Terms and Conditions. An unstable network connection can also cause such errors.

Simply check your Wi-Fi signal bar to determine the network strength. A connected network can still pose a problem if the signal is weak. Ensure that there aren’t many open tabs on your device while using your Apple ID functions.

As an extra measure, make sure that too many devices are not connected to the same internet network. Resolve any issues with your Mac’s internet network connections if Wi-Fi is the issue. You may also opt to switch to mobile data via hotspot if the Wi-Fi remains unstable for a long while.

Make Sure That Your Apple ID Email Address Is Verified

An unverified Email address can be one of the root causes preventing you from accessing the Apple platform. You are required to enter a valid and functioning email while creating an Apple ID account. This email stays relevant with you as a user to gain access to your iCloud and Apple Platform features.

Ensure that your Apple ID Email is verified after the account-making process is complete. You can check your Spam and Junk in your email if there are missing verification messages.

In case you cannot access your old email or prefer to change it, follow the steps provided below:

Launch Safari on your Mac. Search for appleid.apple.com and press Enter.

Press on Sign In and enter your Apple ID details, or press on your Mac’s touch-sensitive Power button and proceed. Press on Apple ID under the Sign-In and Security section.

Enter a new email that you would like to change and press return on your Mac keyboard.

Verify your Email once the code is sent and proceed with your new account.

Refresh Your Apple ID by Signing Out and Logging Back In

You can try refreshing your Apple ID by signing out from it on your device and logging back in. This ensures that any simple password and account errors also get resolved during the process. If you have multiple Apple IDs, you may also want to re-confirm the one you would prefer to log into during this process.

Follow the given steps to log out of your Apple ID and sign back in through different Apple devices:

How to Refresh Your Apple ID on iPhone and iPad?

Follow the steps given below to sign out of your Apple ID on your iPhone or iPad and log back in:

Press on the Settings application on your iOS device. Press on the Apple ID section at the top of the settings.

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and press Sign Out. You will be prompted to enter the password for your Apple ID. Enter your password and proceed.

Enter your Apple ID and password in the empty Apple ID fields again, and press Sign In.



How to Refresh Your Apple ID on a Mac Device?

Follow the steps given below to sign out of your Apple ID on your Mac and log back in:

Press on the Apple icon located on the menu bar of your Mac. Press on System Preferences

Press on Apple ID. Press on the Sign Out option located at the bottom of the screen.

Enter your Apple ID and password when prompted for confirmation. Once this is done, you can now sign back in by pressing the new Sign-In option. Sign in to your Apple account by entering your Apple ID and password again.

Update the Payment and Shipping Information

You might be alerted with the “Apple ID has not been used in the iTunes Store” due to an error on your existing Payment and Shipping information. You can follow the steps below to update information on your Apple devices:

How to Update the Payment and Shipping Information on iPhone and iPad?

Follow the steps given below to update the Payment and Shipping information on iPhone and iPad:

Press on the Settings app on your iOS device. Press on your Apple ID at the top of the list. Press on Payment & Shipping. Enter your Apple ID details when prompted. Press on the Add Payment Method option to update your information.

Press on the Edit option at the top right corner of the screen. You will now be shown details of your previously entered payment information. For good measure, you may opt to re-enter your card details. Enter the card details that you would like to make payments with. You can use the Wallet App on your device to edit card information for platforms like Apple Pay. You may also press on None as the default payment method if you do not purchase paid apps and Apple facilities.

How to Update the Payment and Shipping Information on a Mac?

Follow the steps given below to update the Payment and Shipping information on your Mac:

Launch the App Store on your Mac. Press on your Apple ID at the left bottom of the screen.

Press on View Information. Enter your Apple ID and password for access.

You will be able to see your Apple ID Summary on the screen, including other iCloud details. Press on Add Payment under Manage Payments.

Proceed to enter your new payment details or reconfirm your previously entered card details.

Update Your MacOS/ Software Update

Updating the macOS on your Mac can be a great way for bug fixes to improve the operating system’s efficiency. Likewise, Software Updates on iPhones and iPads serve the same purpose. If there are bugs or software errors in the device itself, updating the operating system can also be carried out.

For Mac, navigate to System Preferences> Software Update>Upgrade Now

For iPhones and iPads, navigate to Settings > General >Software Update > Download and Install

Note: New updates can only be available if you haven’t installed the latest macOS/software versions on your Apple devices already.

Related Questions

Will My Apple Device Get Suspicious if I Use My Apple ID From Different Network Connections?

Yes, while it is normal to access your Apple ID in various locations, continuous attempts from different network connections might pose a problem. Your Apple device has very specific guidelines to keep your privacy and security intact.

Therefore, making online Apple ID purchases from different network connections can give rise to errors such as “Apple ID has not been used in the iTunes Store” as well.

Can I Have the Same Apple ID on Multiple Apple Devices?

Yes, you can have the same Apple ID logged in multiple Apple devices. Logging in the same Apple ID in various Apple devices also ensures that your iCloud, passwords, website data, payment information, and so on are shared in all logged-in devices.

Does Apple Pay Accept Apple ID Balance in Payment Methods?

Yes, you can use your Apple ID Balance in Apple Pay. You can buy Apple subscriptions, paid apps, and more through your Apple ID Balance. However, you should also remember that this feature might not be available in all countries and regions.