It seems the latest Macbook with the M1 chip has taken over Apple. Apple now sees fit to change all its x86 platform based Mac into its ARM-based Apple Silicon. Apple dubs its M1 chip capable of beating the latest PC based processors. But the latest Cinebench R23 scores on the latest MacBook M1 chip doesn’t fit in too well.

Apple M1 Silicon falls behind Intel and AMD’s x86 processor in Cinebench benchmarks.

Apple mocked the PC processor for being slow and lacking features like on the M1 chip. But not everything about the Mac M1 processor is excellent. Recent reports show that the MacBook’s M1 is relatively fast and is efficient. The M1 processor bets all the previous Intel-based Mac devices, but that doesn’t fully transcribe its performance.

Processor Cinebench R23 Single-Core Scores Apple M1 (5nm) 1498 AMD Ryzen 9 4900H (7nm) 1284 AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (7nm) 1235 Intel Core i7 1185G7 (10nm) 1538 Intel Core i7 10850H (14nm) 1196 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (7nm) 1162

The Apple scores an impressive 1498 Single-Core score in the Cinebench R23. Intel’s mobile processors have an industry-leading single-core performance. Intel architecture is better than the Apple ARM architecture. Mind the fact that Intel’s 11th gen processor is two nodes behind Apple’s current 5nm process node. AMD’s processors performed as expected; the single score performance on its high-end Ryzen 9 4900H is lower than Apple’s. But the difference isn’t significant when looked at.

Processor Cinebench R23 Multi-Core Scores Apple M1 (5nm) 7508 AMD Ryzen 9 4900H (7nm) 11061 AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (7nm) 10590 Intel Core i7 1185G7 (10nm) 6264 Intel Core i7 10850H (14nm) 7455 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (7nm) 8934

The tide of battle swiftly changes to AMD in the multicore test. The Apple M1 chip falls behind AMD’s multithread processing power. There is a significant difference between the top of the line Ryzen 9. But even the evenly specced Ryzen 7 4800H easily beats the M1 in multi-threaded benchmarks. Adding salt to the wound, the 6 core Ryzen 5 4600H hits the 8 core M1 chip. Nevertheless, the M1 chip still does beat Intel in the multicore benchmark but not by a lot.

cinebench

7508 multi core and 1498 single core#MacbookPro pic.twitter.com/dWaHaQOOqn — Ali King Fans Intl (@mnloona48_) November 16, 2020

The Apple M1 chip is Apple’s latest development. The company is moving to an ARM-based processor making the company self-dependent. Apple’s M1 chip is not the fastest mobility chip in the market but still does compete against the best. But looking at the high-performance task, the ARM based CPU isn’t very well in the aspect. Now we are waiting for Intel to release its latest Tiger Lake 11th Gen CPU. Indeed, the 11th Gen Intel CPU will climb the tables and ranking.

Apple’s M1 Chip is based on TSMC’s 5nm process node, but it still doesn’t pack enough performance to beat the line mobile CPU’s top, let alone Desktop CPUs. Yet, features like low power scenarios, battery life, quick awake, etc., are only featured in ARM-based CPUs. The clock speed on the ARM CPU is relatively low, which also slows down the overall performance. The mobile CPU still garners x86 as its victor.