Yesterday Apple announced its latest M1 processor for its 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, M1 MacBook Air, and M1 Mac mini. The Apple Silicon is stunning, and the performance is beating its competitors. The saddest part has to be removing the eGPU support even though it has the older Thunderbolt 3 in it.

Apple integrates Thunderbolt 3 over the Thunderbolt 4, removing eGPU support.

Apple’s 5nm process is shaking up the computing industry with its absolute stellar performance. The development and further improvement of the ARM-based processor look to shape the industry. The 16 billion transistors inside the processor do the heavy lifting for the M1 processor. Apple’s silicon performs as what the leaks suggested. But there are some slight changes which all users might not like.

Apple is removing the support for the eGPU in its M1 processor. That shouldn’t pose a problem thanks to Apple GPU accelerating cores on its processors. But getting an extra bump in GPU processing using the Thunderbolt port was handy in times of need. For now, there is no dedicated GPU inside the MacBook devices. Apple might be working on adding a dedicated GPU that might take a long time to release its dedicated GPU for its customers. But as the demand for GPUs increases, Apple might give in to releasing dedicated GPUs sooner.

We were skeptical at first when Apple announced its Apple Silicon Processor. It is new and might not support Intel’s Thunderbolt specification. The addition of the Thunderbolt 3 helps a lot in terms of transfer speed and adding secondary monitors.

According to Apple, adding ThunderBolt 4 in the M1 processor didn’t work well. Both the ThunderBolt 4 and ThunderBolt 3 capped out at 40GB/s. Apple stayed with its older protocol using the Thunderbolt 3, reducing the implementation cost. The Thunderbolt 4 adds support for Dual 4K displays and a single 8K monitor. Hopefully, the upcoming MacBook Pro model will arrive with the Thunderbolt 4 specification and support for eGPU.

There are rumors that Apple will be announcing its latest 14.1-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in Q1, 2021. For now, there are Mac devices with Intel and Apple Silicon for the consumers to choose from.