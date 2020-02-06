Apple has rolled out patches for their iOS and macOS devices. The Tech-Giant rolled out updates after months of problem and security concern. Apple doesn’t seem to roll out updates regularly compared to Microsoft as Apple publicly released the updates for iOS 13.3.1 and macOS Catalina 10.15.3 on Jan 29, 2020.
iOS 13.3.1 and iPad OS 13.3
The iOS 13.3.1 update focuses more on fixing the problem prevalent in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Due to international regulation, Apple added the “Networking & Wireless” tab on the privacy and location menu in the settings app. Users can disable the location feature in their device for their privacy. Disabling the feature might cause some problems regarding wireless connectivity and lack of location features. The U1 Ultra-band chip keeps the position updated and uses the location data for Apple’s Air-Drop feature.
The update also addressed the slight delay issue while trying to edit any images clicked using Apple’s Deep Fusion technology. Furthermore, Apple has fixed communication limits on iPhones. The Screen Time now ask for permission/passcode before adding a contact on the device. The Mail application’s bugs were fixed.
macOS Catalina 10.15.3
The macOS Catalina gets a few minor upgrades from the software devs. There have been some small fixes in the MacOS’s kernel files. The new update shows improved stability, reliability, and the security of the Mac devices. The update optimizes the handling of SDR content in the new Pro Display XDR. The patch improves performance regarding the multi-stream video editing in the new 16-inch MacBook Pro.
iOS 13.3.1
iOS 13.3.1 includes bug fixes and improvements. This update:
- Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode
- Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip
- Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro
- Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled
- Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail
- Addresses an issue where FaceTime could use the rear facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera
- Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi
- Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles
- Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
macOS Catalina 10.15.3 release notes
The macOS Catalina 10.15.3 update improves the stability, reliability, and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.
- Optimizes gamma handling of low gray levels on Pro Display XDR for SDR workflows when using macOS
- Improves multi-stream video editing performance for HEVC and H.264-encoded 4K video on the MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)
We urge all the iOS and macOS users to update their devices, in hopes that the hacker and exploiters won’t abuse the older bugs to harm you.
