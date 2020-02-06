Apple has rolled out patches for their iOS and macOS devices. The Tech-Giant rolled out updates after months of problem and security concern. Apple doesn’t seem to roll out updates regularly compared to Microsoft as Apple publicly released the updates for iOS 13.3.1 and macOS Catalina 10.15.3 on Jan 29, 2020.

iOS 13.3.1 and iPad OS 13.3

The iOS 13.3.1 update focuses more on fixing the problem prevalent in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Due to international regulation, Apple added the “Networking & Wireless” tab on the privacy and location menu in the settings app. Users can disable the location feature in their device for their privacy. Disabling the feature might cause some problems regarding wireless connectivity and lack of location features. The U1 Ultra-band chip keeps the position updated and uses the location data for Apple’s Air-Drop feature.

The update also addressed the slight delay issue while trying to edit any images clicked using Apple’s Deep Fusion technology. Furthermore, Apple has fixed communication limits on iPhones. The Screen Time now ask for permission/passcode before adding a contact on the device. The Mail application’s bugs were fixed.

macOS Catalina 10.15.3

The macOS Catalina gets a few minor upgrades from the software devs. There have been some small fixes in the MacOS’s kernel files. The new update shows improved stability, reliability, and the security of the Mac devices. The update optimizes the handling of SDR content in the new Pro Display XDR. The patch improves performance regarding the multi-stream video editing in the new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

