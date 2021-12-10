Your Apple Mouse might experience some issues when you pair it to your Mac. That doesn’t mean either item is broken. Sometimes it just struggles to find and maintain a connection, which makes using it difficult.

However, there are many ways to reset and improve the connection the Magic Mouse has to your Mac.

Problems with the Magic Mouse Connecting

Users have reported quite a few problems with the Apple Magic Mouse. One of the most common is a weak connection or issues pairing it to the Mac’s Bluetooth. However, various issues can keep your Magic Mouse from working correctly, and a few different issues arise depending on which generation of Magic Mouse you’re using.

How to Fix Apple Mouse Not Working on Mac

Test the connection to the computer and the mouse itself to find the source of the connection issue. If you have another Mac, you can test the Magic Mouse on it first to see if it will connect to that one. If it does, you know to focus on problems with the computer rather than the mouse.

Turn the Magic Mouse On and Off

Slide the switch so that no green is showing. Then slide it back over so that you can see green again. Try to pair it to the computer.

You can also turn Bluetooth on and off to see if it helps connect the device.

Charge the Mouse Fully

Plugging in the mouse and letting it charge completely is an excellent first step to eliminate any connection issues. While you do, go through the steps to detect it.

Switch the mouse on. The button should be on the bottom of the mouse. Plug the mouse into your Mac with a lightning to USB or lightning to USB-C. Click the Apple menu and choose System Preferences. Click Bluetooth to see the connected devices. Click the Magic Mouse and then click Connect. Watch the charge percentage to see when it’s fully charged.

Always leave the cable connected for at least one minute to ensure that it starts the pairing process. Once you remove the Magic mouse from the charger, try to see if it maintains the Bluetooth connection.

Reconnect the Mouse

Sometimes unpairing and then pairing the mouse again can help make it connect to your Mac. Remember that Bluetooth must be on for you to disconnect the Magic mouse. The option to remove it may not appear if Bluetooth isn’t on.

Click the Apple menu and choose System Preferences. Click Bluetooth. Click the X or Remove by the Magic Mouse entry. Turn off the mouse and restart your Mac. Turn on the mouse and plug it into your computer when it’s up and running. Go back to the Bluetooth menu and look for the Magic Mouse. If it doesn’t appear right away, click buttons on the mouse to help the Mac recognize it. Click Connect, if necessary. Unplug the mouse from the computer.

This process should remove and then discover the mouse again. If the mouse isn’t showing up in the Bluetooth window, though, you should reset the Bluetooth device connections on your Mac.

Reset Mac Bluetooth Connections

Resetting the Bluetooth connections for your Mac will remove all connected devices from your Bluetooth list. It can be helpful if the Magic Mouse doesn’t appear at all. If it isn’t directly connected, you will have to pair everything again, including your keyboard. Make sure you’re ready to complete that process before starting.

Hold down Shift + Option. Choose the Bluetooth symbol. Click Debug. Click Remove All Devices. Hold down Shift + Option and choose Bluetooth again. Click “Reset the Bluetooth Module.” Restart your computer and pair your devices again.

You can use a wired keyboard and mouse to go through this process to make it easier.

Wireless Internet Interference

Experts recommend connecting your mouse to the Mac without the Internet on. The wireless connection could be interfering with the Bluetooth. Try turning off the Internet, restarting your Mac, and then pairing the Magic Mouse again.

Issues With Other Devices

Your Magic Mouse might not be working if it’s actively paired with another device. Check nearby compatible devices and ensure it’s not connected in their Bluetooth settings. If it is, unpair it and connect with the Mac again.

Clean the Magic Mouse

Cleaning the Magic Mouse might help fix issues with it. If you’re having trouble getting smooth movement on the screen, try cleaning it.

Disconnect the mouse and remove the batteries, if applicable. Wipe down the outside of the mouse with a soft cloth damp with 99 percent isopropyl alcohol. Flip the mouse over and clean the bottom. Look for any build-up on the base that might be preventing it from moving. Use a q-tip to clean the battery contacts if the mouse uses batteries. Clean the surface on which you’re using it. Allow everything to dry before replacing the batteries, turning the mouse back on, and reconnecting.

Consider getting a mousepad instead if you’re using your Magic Mouse on a glass surface. Though optical mice can work on many surfaces, people often experience difficulty on glass.

Older Magic Mice With Batteries

Replace the batteries if you’re using an older Magic Mouse that isn’t rechargeable, r. If the connection is still shaky, try putting a small folded piece of paper under the battery door. It can help the mouse keep the connection when the battery area is too loose. Some users have had luck using this trick to keep the connection stable.

Other Considerations

One of the issues that people repeatedly mentioned was the positioning of the computer and mouse. Users said that sometimes it worked better in one room than another because they thought the placement might interfere with the signal.

While it seems unlikely to be a significant concern since the Mac and Magic Mouse are the only two devices connecting to each other, it’s worth trying to test using it in different rooms. Since so many people had that experience and shared it, it’s worth testing. Try it in a different environment to see whether you’re still experiencing the same issues.

Position the mouse so that nothing is between it and the Mac. Different materials have different interference potentials. For example, wood and glass are less likely to cause interference. Metal, concrete, and marble are more likely to cause connection issues if they’re between the Mac and the Magic Mouse.

You can also try to switch wireless devices in your house to the 5GHz channel, if possible. Like many wireless devices, the Magic Mouse connects on the 2.4 GHz band. Reducing interference on the band can improve connectivity.

Other Mouses Not Working on Mac

If no mice are working on your Mac, the problem is definitely with the computer itself. There are a few things you can do to make it work correctly.

Update Your Mac

You can update your Mac to the latest software if you aren’t running it already. They include bug fixes and access to new features in updates, so updating it can fix the connection issues.

Click the Apple menu. Choose System Preferences. Click Software Update. Choose Upgrade Now or Update Now.

Upgrade means that you’re getting an entirely new Mac build. Update means you’re getting the latest release for the one you already have downloaded.

Hubs

Sometimes moving your USB and Thunderbolt hubs farther away from your Mac can help with Bluetooth connection issues. No matter what kind of mouse you’re using, simply switching its position might make a difference.

Dongles

Use a Bluetooth dongle if it comes with your mouse instead of the direct Bluetooth connection. While it might not be ideal since it takes up a port, it might help complete the connection.

Click Settings

Specific settings on your Mac can keep the Magic Mouse and other mouses from working correctly. Check your mouse settings to make sure everything is to your liking.

Click the Apple button. Choose System Preferences. Click Mouse. Check the box next to Secondary Click to ensure the right mouse button will work.

You can also adjust other settings in this menu to make sure whatever mouse you’re using works the way you prefer.

Fixing your Magic Mouse or any other mouse connected to your Mac helps you get back to your regular computer routine. Older mouse versions might experience different problems since the features changed over time, but the basic troubleshooting is still the same whether you use replaceable or rechargeable batteries. The real challenge is finding out what’s wrong because once you pinpoint the problem, fixing it should be simple.