Apple Music Library Not Loading? Try These Fixes for iPhone and Mac

With over 100 million users, Apple Music is one of the best music streaming services. However, the service is far from perfect and hits one snag after another. One of such issues is Apple music library not loading. When your library fails to load, you can’t listen to your favorite artists or store songs locally in the app.

Several Apple Music subscribers have reported a similar problem on their iPhones and Mac. If you are one of those users who is frustrated by this issue, we will explain the reasons behind it and the solutions to fix it quickly.

Why Is Your Apple Music Library Not Loading?

There are various factors behind why your Apple Music Library won’t load. This part will find the basic but most common reason behind this issue. If you are not connected to the internet, your Apple Music Library will fail to load.

If your Apple Music subscription has expired, you won’t be able to access many features.

Your Apple Music App might have some bugs hindering the Library from working normally.

Your device glitch is leading to such an issue.

You are running on the older version of Apple Music.

How to Fix Apple Music Library Not Loading on Your iPhone

We have gathered a list of different fixes that you can try to resolve the problem. Let’s explore them and see if they work on your device.

Check Your Internet Connection

If your Apple Music library is not working on your device, you should first keep an eye on your internet connection. Unless you are connected to the internet, your Apple Music won’t load your Library and can’t sync.

If you are not sure about your internet, you should open other apps and use them to test your internet connection. You can also switch to cellular data or other Wi-Fi connections to fix it.

Ensure Your Apple Music is Not Expired

The other important thing you should be aware of is checking your Apple Music Subscriptions. If your Apple music service is expired, your music library won’t load or display a message to subscribe to listen.

Open Settings. Tap on Apple ID.

Go to Subscriptions.

Now you can see all your subscribed and expired apps.

Re-enable Sync Library

You need patience if you have a large music library that takes time to load. Additionally, you also need a stable internet connection to load faster. But, if your Apple Music is stuck or not loading at the Library, you can try to fix it by turning off and on your Sync Library.

Open Settings. Scroll down and Tap on Music. Toggle on and off the Sync Library.



Re-install the Music App

You should re-install the app if your Apple Music Library is not loading. It can be fixed if minor bugs cause it. It won’t take long, and all your saved files will be restored once you re-login with your Apple ID.

To uninstall the app:

Long press on the Music app until you see the cross (X) icon. Tap on the cross (X) icon and confirm it by tapping delete.

To install the app:

Open App Store. Search for Apple Music. Tap on it and click on Get to install.

Force Close Music App

If you have many apps running in the background, your device’s memory might struggle to balance the equal processing power for each app. And Apple Music is a heavy app that needs extra processing power to run flawlessly. Therefore, you should force close the Music app and re-open it to fix such an issue.

Swipe up the screen from bottom to center. Locate the Apple Music. Swipe up the app to close it.

Toggle On and Off Airplane Mode

As mentioned earlier, Apple Music requires an internet connection to load this music app. If your mobile device has some network-related glitch, you should Toggle On and Off the Airplane Mode to resolve these issues. It might not work for all, depending on the situation, but you should try it at least once.

Swipe down to open the control center. Tap on the Airplane Mode. Lock your device and wait for a minute.

Then, Tap to disable it.

Alternatively,

Open Settings. Tap on Airplane Mode and toggle it. Lock your device and wait for a minute.

Then, Toggle it off.

Sign Out of iTunes and App Store and Sign-in Back

Your Apple ID might have some bugs hindering Apple Music from working properly. Therefore, you should sign out of your iTunes and App Store to fix it. Once you sign out, you should wait 1-2 minutes and sign in back.

Open Settings. Tap on your Apple ID.

Go to iTunes and App Stores. Click on your Apple ID. Tap on Sign Out.

Enter Your Passcode, if prompted. Wait for a few seconds and Sign-in back.

Use Other Music Streaming Apps

This is a temporary solution if you really want to listen to music. You can find different Music streaming apps for free or that cost less than Apple Music. You can use those apps and enjoy music without worrying.

Force Reboot Your Device

This is the quick and most used technique to fix any minor bugs on your device. You should consider rebooting your device if you think there’s some kind of bug within the app that’s hindering the Apple Music Library from working properly.

Press and release the Volume Up, then Volume Down. Now, keep on holding the Side button until the screen turns off. Once the screen turns off, you should keep on holding the side button until the Apple logo pops up on your screen.

Reset Network Settings

If you are streaming Music through cellular data most of the time, it may work for you. While using it via cellular data, your phone signal is often interrupted or unavailable. This will only restore all your currently or previously connected Wi-Fi Networks and passwords, VPN, Cellular, and other settings.

Here’re the steps to reset network settings on your device:

Open Settings. Tap General. Scroll down and Go to Reset. Tap on Reset Network Settings.

Enter Your Passcode. Tap again on Reset Network Settings to confirm.

Update the Music App

If you haven’t updated your Music app for a long time, it is the right time to do it. With every new update rolled out by the app developer, your current version of the app might not support some features or start to face some problems. Therefore, updating the Music is one of the best things you can do to fix such an issue easily.

Open App Store. Search for Apple Music. Tap on it and Click on Update.

Update Your iOS

If your Music library can still not load after following all the above methods. This is the other option you should do. Updating the device to the latest version can usually fix such issues. Your Apple Music may require the latest iOS version to work flawlessly. So, update it and try opening the Music app.

Open Settings. Tap General. Go to Software update. Click on Download and Install.

Enter your passcode. Have patience. It can take a while to update to the latest version.

How to Fix Apple Music Library Not Loading on Your Mac

If your Music Library is not loading on your Mac. You can follow different methods which are mentioned below:

Restart Your Mac

Like on your iPhone, if your Mac has some minor bugs, you should restart your Mac to fix it. When you restart, it will start fresh on your memory which can fix such an issue.

Tap on the Apple icon at the top left corner. Click on Restart.

Confirm it by clicking again on Restart.

Update iTunes

Your Apple Music app might have glitches that are stopping your Music Library from functioning properly on your Mac. Therefore, by updating iTunes you can access your Library back.

Open the App Store on your Mac. Tap on Updates. If there’s an update available for iTunes, click install.

Re-Login With Your Apple ID

Tap on the Apple icon at the top left corner. Click on System Preferences. Click on Apple ID. Go to Overview.

Click on Sign Out.



To Login Back:

Tap on the Apple icon at the top left corner. Click on System Preferences. Hit Sign in.

Enter your Apple ID and Password. You are required to enter a six-digit code sent to your device.

Re-enable Sync Library

Enabling the Sync Library will make your Music available to all your Apple devices. If you toggle on and off this feature, it might work back to normal and fix the Music Library that may keep buffers or won’t load.

Open the Apple Music app on your Mac. Tap Music at the top left corner. Click on the General tab and select Sync Library to enable it.

Hit Ok.

Reauthorize Your Mac

There’s a possibility that you might face some difficulties accessing the Music Library from your Mac due to the authentication process. You should reauthorize your Apple Music account, which will sync on your Mac’s Music Library. To do that, follow the given steps: