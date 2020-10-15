Apple definitely knows how to gets its audience’s heart-racing. Clearly, most of us had been waiting for this. Yesterday was Apple’s October fall launch event. So what good could we see? What new could we expect? Upgrades and improvements – all of these were running over our heads throughout.

Well, now that the Company has revealed its products at its virtual launch event, you can learn about the new products and their features. Obviously, the pandemic did not allow for the real event to happen. It was a pre-recorded Apple Announcement video. Hence, even though people were not able to check out the new products launched and get their hands-on, here are things you need to know covered up for you to decide whether or not to buy the latest Apple product.

The two Apple products launched at the event were: Apple HomePod Mini and iPhone 12.

HomePod Mini

This is Apple’s smart speaker, the smaller derived version of the standard HomePod introduced in 2018. However, the gadget hadn’t turned out to be as smart as it should have. It is a Siri powered device, which has no screen and is pretty rough.

The HomePod Mini comes in 99 dollars. It is a much smaller version of the regular HomePod. It does not include any display. The product only has a touchpad on the top and the glowing volume controls. It is highly focused on its audio quality.

The speaker does not come in many different shapes or sizes for computational audio. However, it contains force canceling woofers. It also includes a feature of listening to where it is in your environment to make the sound as best as it can, depending on your ambiance. The speaker also has an ultra-white band shape for better direct control from an iPhone.

Besides, there is also an intercom feature in the gadget. So if you have a family of people using Apple devices, they can all hear your intercom messages on the HomePod. Also, they noted that Siri has come up wiser and smart now. It knows 20 times more facts now.

Without compromising, the sound quality is fantastic. Also, this mini version of HomePod is cheaper than the regular HomePod. However, with a range of smart speakers options – Google Home smart speakers, Alexa’s smart speaker – that come in all shapes and sizes and with screens or clocks; it could be hard to convince yourself to pick the HomePod over such cool smart speakers!

iPhones

Coming to our next product launched in the event, it was iPhone 12. The phone comes with four different models:

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

All four new iPhones come with a lot of cool stuff. One most buzzing thing about iPhone 12 is its 5G connectivity. They have much faster data speeds and higher capacity that powers the future.

5G Connectivity

5G is a two-sided issue. Although it may sound like much speedier connectivity and better efficiency, most people don’t have a 5G coverage. Since the infrastructure is not there yet, it is not seemingly suitable to buy a phone that offers the 5G feature.

However, the other side of the coin says people keep iPhones for the most extended amount of time. So if they keep it for around five years, there is a better chance for the 5G coverage to be built in the five years. Hence, this could be a good thing.

iPhone 12

The design of this phone is a flat-sided shape like iPad Pro. It has an aluminum frame all the way around and a flat-screen. The phone also includes some new antenna features for 5G connectivity. Note that the phone has ip68 water resistance. It also comes with a new ceramic shield with specialized glass on the front.

Interestingly, Apple declined to use the word glass and called the new ceramic shield composite material crystallization instead of glass. It offers four times better drop protection. Well, it is hard to quantify the safety. But, you can definitely expect to get a better scratch resistance and shadow resistance.

The three significant or dramatic changes in the iPhone’s new lineup are – Screen, charging, camera.

Screen

The new iPhone 12 has a much better screen. Previously, 720p LCD screen, now you will find a 6.1 inch 1080p OLED display with thinner bezels. It will have better pixel density, improved brightness, and much more contrast in OLED. One downside of the screen is its notch, which does not go well.

The screen is flat up to the edges, and it is HDR 10 certified.

Camera

The new iPhone arrives with a new dual 12-megapixel camera system. It new ultra-wide and a new standard camera. The new camera has an aperture of f1.6, which lets you take better pictures in low light. This also helps you better with portrait shots. The camera comes with the HDR 3 and also includes the night mode on the front camera.

Charging

You will see magnets, both into the back of the phone. This means one of the coolest features, MagSafe, is back! Just like the Apple Watch charger, where it is only connected with magnets, this charger gets connected and charged. Now you will see MagSafe – big wireless chargers that slap on the back of the phone. The MagSafe charger helps you align your phone perfectly all the time and charges the phone. What we expected was to have hands-on so as you could use the phone while charging.

MagSafe iPhone charger costs 39 dollars. It is not very cheap. It will charge at 15 watts, which is normal. The ecosystem of MagSafe is totally cool. This also helps you attached MagSafe accessories like wallet, cases, stackable so that it will charge through the case, too. There are high chances for other third-party MagSafe accessories to drop out now. Also, it is a hot take to hear that Apple will come up with a plug-less iPhone.

To add to it, you will find no charging kit in any of the new iPhone boxes starting from iPhone 12. The Company also discussed how to save e-waste and get environmentally friendly. The new iPhone box is much smaller. This saves space in shipping. It also saves a lot of materials as a whole. So now, the package will only contain a single USB-C lighting cable, the phone, and its paperwork.

The iPhone 12 is set to come in new colors – blue, red, black, white, green. The phone has a new chip – a14 bionic. Please mark that it is the first 5-nanometer chip on any phone. It has 6 core CPU and 4 core GPU. Hence, as the processor offers, the phone has better image processing and better machine learning performance.

The iPhone 12 is a pretty fast phone. It is priced at 799 dollars.

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

This version of the iPhone 12 comes out a month later. It is just about everything as iPhone 12, but it’s a smaller version. The phone shall have a 5.4-inch display and will cost you 699 dollars.

Likewise, the Pro models of the iPhone 12 line up will have iPhone 12 Pro for 999 dollars and iPhone 12 Pro Max for 1099 dollars. Both of these phones start at 128 gigs. Although these Pro models pack all the good stuff from iPhone 12, the screen, colors, and cameras are different.

Screen

The iPhone 12 Pro has 6.1 inch OLED, while the Pro Max has 6.7 inch OLED. The Pro models have flat stainless steel sides instead of aluminum. The sides are incredibly shiny.

Colors

The phone comes in four colors – black, white, blue, and gold. The one in the gold looks quite flashy

Cameras

It’s still triple cameras with all new hardware stacks, all new standard, ultra-wide, telephoto camera. Both the Pros have deep fusion in all four cameras, including the front-facing camera. You will also find the light r sensor back, which was first seen in iPad Pro this year. This feature helps in better and accurate AR and also improved autofocus in the dark. Thus, this is exceptionally useful for low light.

Furthermore, the other new thing that the Pro Models’ camera includes is the new ProRaw image format. When you look up at the Specs of the iPhone – it only says coming soon. Remember that the cameras in the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are slightly different.

The Pro Max has 2.5x telephoto, and the Pro has 2x telephoto. 12 Pro Max has a better sensor-shift optical image stabilization feature while all the others have it built-in to the lens.

So all in all, ProMax has all the best and the highest-end features. Apple’s most significant flex in their camera module is the Pro’s 10 bit Dolby vision HDR 4K 60 fps video. It is the only camera in the world that shoots Dolby’s vision. However, its performance and quality are yet to be checked.

What is missing?

So what is missing from the new iPhone 12 lineup? Sadly, you will find that the new iPhone 12 lineup phones do not come with Pro motion high refresh rates and 120 Hz features. Although most likely, an average person may not be able to notice the missing; its absence does make a difference.

Note that Apple is notorious for the next level things that an average person will probably not observe – like the 10 bit Dolby vision HDR 4K 60 fps video and all kinds of stuff like calibration of displays. We are a little disappointed. I mean, for a 1000 dollars on the phone, would you want to be convinced to purchase this phone over another android phone with a high refresh rate?

You won’t find yields high enough for display quality and won’t get that volume at all. Additionally, you will see notches on the phones, which are the same sizes as the previous ones. The event did not mention ‘face id’ once on the stage, so you can assume the same sensors and same face id. For 5G, they also talked about the smart data mode on the iPhone. This mode intelligently only uses the 5G radios when they are needed. So it seems like you only have a high refresh rate on the iPad Pro when it’s essential in the iPhone.

Also, 5G is a big battery hit. It drains your charge pretty fast. You will also see a mysterious little rectangular cut out that on the side of the iPhones. It is the 5G antenna cut out- 4mm wave.

To conclude, it is quite exciting to see Apple launching its new products with bettered design, improved features, and upgraded performance. Although the products are yet to be used and reviewed, the virtual launch event quite tells us about the things we need to know about these products.