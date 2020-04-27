Apple recently released a brand new iPad Pro on March 24, 2020. Along with the tablet, Apple also released a brand new accessory, the Magic Keyboard. Despite denying for years, Apple finally came to terms that adding a keyboard and trackpad makes the user experience much better.

Thus, the company introduced its most expensive iPad accessory yet. Apple’s Magic Keyboard starts at $299 for 11-inch iPad Pro. And for 12.9-inch iPad Pro, it costs $349.

Given the price, a concern every Magic Keyboard owner has is about its maintenance. So, Apple has decided to ease your mind and your pocket.

AppleCare+ Provides Protection for the Magic Keyboard

Apple has included the magic keyboard on the list of devices that AppleCare covers. According to the AppleCare Support page, it covers the repair coverage of the iPad along with the Apple Pencil and Apple-branded iPad Keyboard.

“AppleCare+ extends your iPad, Apple Pencil, and Apple‑branded iPad keyboard coverage and includes up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage every 24 months.” The company also adds, “each incident is subject to a service fee of $49 for iPad and $29 for Apple Pencil or Apple‑branded iPad keyboard, plus applicable tax.”

So, what it means is that if you somehow damage your iPad keyboard, you can replace the device for a service fee of just $29.

Is it worth it?

If you want AppleCare to cover the expenses of your iPad’s repair, you need to purchase the coverage within 60 days of getting the iPad. And as we all know, AppleCare+ isn’t a cheap service to purchase.

There are two ways you can buy the AppleCare+ policy, either by paying $129 upfront or by paying $5.99 every month for 24 months. So, the question is, is it worth it?

Imagine you bought a brand new Apple Magic Keyboard. But unfortunately, you broke it. And if you don’t have AppleCare, you’ll have to purchase the $299/$349 keyboards all over. But if you did get the AppleCare+ policy, you can replace it for $29 and tax. So, we suggest you do the maths.

And if you’re wondering what happens if you own a 2018 iPad Pro and the new Magic Keyboard. You’ll still have six months’ worth of coverage left.