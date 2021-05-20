Apple will be releasing its Apple Watch Series 7 soon. The company is pairing a newer color scheme and one-hand gesture for the upcoming Apple watch; not only that, it will come with an always-on display and a lot more.

According to Jon Prosser, the Apple Watch Series 7 will come with many newer changes, specifically on the looks. Prosser has revealed some upcoming changes; looking at his previous prediction; we might be up for a new device itself.

Like the M1 iMac, the Apple Watch Series 7 will get more colors. Apple is likely to ship the new watches with tons of colors with leaked images showing renders of Black, White, Blue, and Green colors. The Series 7 watch comes with a newer smaller chassis.

The watch will come with a new chassis featuring a flat body. The square-shaped display comes with shrunk bezel design. Apple is keeping the crown dial, keeping some essence from the previous watch series.

The new AI-based system will now detect hand movements through the sensors on the wearables. The watch series will sense movements like wrist and hand muscle movements converting into on-screen controls. Users can customize the function based on its actions.

The AsssistiveTouch for the Apple Watch helps to sue the wearable without touching the display. A screen cursor pops up on display, allowing navigation through the wearable. Apple also brings additional features like third-party eye-tracking for iPads, Hearing Aids for iPhone, and per-app text-size adjustments.

The newer watch series will focus on accessibility through its motor and sensors. The newer devices will feature SignTime, which involves representatives from Apple Care or Retail Customer Care. These representatives are also sign language interpreters and will be available via video chat.

We don’t know totally about the Apple Watch 7 and its features. There are other leaks featuring glucose monitor and alcohol level sensor. The Apple Watch has tons of features, and the additional features might make it better than all the offerings. Google is already strengthening its WearOS and has been in close talks with Samsung.