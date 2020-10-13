Apple has shifted away from Intel’s X86-64 based processors to creating its ARM processors. The company has started manufacturing its own Apple Silicon for its Macs. As per Bloomberg’s report, The Apple Silicon Mac Laptop will emerge at another launch in November.

Apple’s MacBooks have been great, but there have been problems due to the latest Intel processor and packages. The MacBook Pro lineup suffers the most due to the higher TDP of the Intel processors and incompatibility with the Apple chassis and cooling system.

The 14nm based Intel processors are aggressively clocked on stock, which causes them to produce a lot of heat. MacBooks being slim and light devices can’t cool down the CPU, causing thermal throttling and deteriorating Apple devices’ performance.

The Apple Silicon powered MacBooks are highly anticipated offering equal performance to the Intel systems. It will provide better thermals to support most of the X86 architecture software. If Apple succeeds in the Apple Silicon’s expected performance, then we might see a two-year transition process for the whole Mac Lineup. Every MacBooks will shift to its Silicon, making Apple self-sufficient.

The Apple Silicon is expected to use the 5nm process node from TSMC. Apple confirmed the 5nm processor would offer superior performance with excellent power efficiency. The Apple silicon might utilize the A14 Bionic architecture with a total of 6 cores. The two cores are high performing, whereas the four cores are efficiency cores.

The Mac is reported to get 12 cores with 4 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores. Apple’s SoC has garnered tons of attention over the years on every iPhone or iPad device. The A14 Bionic chip is excellent and advanced, even beating the top of the line Snapdragon processors. Apple is expected to release an A14X chip for the upcoming iPad and carry the performance over to the Macs. The main problem is about the x86 software emulation on the Silicon.

Apple has revived its 12-inch MacBook and will be the first device to receive Apple Silicon. The battery life of the Apple Silicon device is expected to be between 15 to 20 hours, making it a very compelling Ultrabook option.