In April, Apple announced that it’s joining hands with Google to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the company has updated its operating system, iOS, allowing users to have easier access in the time of crisis.

The iOS 13.5 update comes with two new features. The first one is, iPhone now lets users wearing a mask unlock their phones with the Face ID with ease.

And the second one is, it supports the exposure notification system that Apple developed jointly with Google.

Face Unlock

As the threats of the COVID-19 pandemic grew, health officials everywhere advised people to wear face masks at all times.

However, wearing a face mask made it harder for iPhone users to unlock their phones with Face ID.

On the previous iOS versions, if you were trying to unlock your phone while wearing a mask, your phone would take a lot of time attempting to identify your face. And after multiple tries, it would finally let you enter the passcode.

But with iOS 13.5, you no longer have to wait. The phone will immediately give you the option to enter your passcode if you’re wearing a mask and trying to unlock it.

Exposure Notification System

Another exciting feature you get with the iOS 13.5 update is the exposure notification system.

A few months back, both Apple and Google announced that they’re collaborating to build an API. It would use the contact-tracing method and notify the users if they were ever in contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus.

The API supports the apps developed by different public health agencies that notifies them of the COVID-19 threat that they might’ve been exposed to.

You can download the available apps from the Appstore that uses the API and activate the system.

Both the companies, soon, plans to build the functionality straight into the system. So, without having to download any app, you’ll still be notified.