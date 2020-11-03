Apple is rumored to unveil the new 13-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Air this month. Both the 13-inch model will be treated with Apple’s latest ARM-based CPUs. The company is moving forward with its ARM-based CPUs leaving behind Intel CPUs.

Apple is performing a 2-year shift from Intel to fully Apple ARM-base silicone. The move was quite specific, as Mac devices faced overheating and thermal throttling due to Intel’s processor package.

New 13-inch MacBook Pro rumored to start from $1,099

The newer 13-inch MacBook and MacBook Pro look to undercut every Intel-based mobile device. Both the upcoming MacBook is relatively cheaper and will offer similar performance to the Intel counterparts. The 13-inch MacBook Air starts at $799, whereas the 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,099.

The newer 13-inch MacBook Air features an 8-core Apple Silicon. The Apple silicon is equivalent to the 5nm A14X Bionic chip. The A14X Bionic chip is featured in the upcoming iPad Pro models, well suited for a regular daily use essential Air device. As for the performance, the A14X Bionic chip is said to be as fast as Intel 8-core Core i9 CPUs. Considering its performance, it is a massive relief for performance centric users.

If you desire even more power, then the 13-inch MacBook Pro ships with a 12-core Apple Silicon. There is no information about silicon. But if they have similar architecture like the A14X, it might even beat the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

We still don’t know how Apple is going to levy the prices on the ARM devices. Tipster gives the leaked price also can be Student pricings. But since ARM-based silicon is newly introduced, they will come at a lower price. The processor is efficient, but not all applications are supported on launch. The ARM Mac was previously tested, with the first impression being they are extremely fast.

Apple is paving the way for all ARM-based MacBooks, and now they will soon be launching the 13-inch Mac products at the upcoming Event. The “One More Thing” event on November 10 will give us more insight into the forthcoming Apple ARM-based devices.