From this year onwards, Apple has declared to stop using Intel chips to accommodate its own custom-built Apple silicone processors in Macs. However, we haven’t received any update on the apple chips after the Company announced the news. The Company has just put out the notice that it will be introducing its first set of Apple Silicone MacBooks this year, most likely to be in November. We still have to hear other announcements from Apple, so there could be a surprise event in November where the new Macs will launch, too.

A tweet from 9to5Mac says that the new Macs will most probably launch on November 17th, in the event of the Company. Well, only a month away from it! You can get the original intel from Jon Prosser, and he is a very reliable person as his recent tweets and leaks on Apple have been correct.

Apple might hold another event on November 17 to introduce first Apple Silicon Mac – 9to5Mac https://t.co/wfPq6bQMSz pic.twitter.com/O6bSg3pKB0 — Iarla Byrne (@iarlabyrne) October 17, 2020

As per Prosser’s report, the Company will include the base model simple MacBooks this time, and they would support massive battery gains. Of course, you will see an upgrade in its efficiency and performance.

To conclude, Prosser claims that Apple would announce the event a week before it happens, around November 10th. Let’s see how the new Apple Silicone MacBooks turn out. Will they be able to surpass the level of Macs with Intel processors? Or will this approach fail? Time to patiently wait for it till mid-November.