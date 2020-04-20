After much speculation, Apple finally announced the release of a brand new iPhone this year. Don’t get too excited; we still have very little clue about the iPhone 12. Even though we now know what it might look like. But the new iPhone SE 2020 is releasing on April 24, 2020.

A few days ago, Apple announced the release of the follow-up of 2016’s iPhone SE. And quickly, it became the talk of the town. For not just how it looks and what features it packs, but also for the price tag it comes with.

Apple Takes an Affordable Approach

If we know anything about Apple, we know that cheap is not the direction it likes to take. Even the Pro Stand, Apple’s famous and controversial monitor stand costs $999.

However, a new year, a new motto might be Apple’s new catchphrase as the company is set to drop the most affordable iPhone in its history.

The new iPhone SE 2020 costs $399, and it is by far the most budget iPhones ever. But when you look at it, you’re sure to mistake it with an iPhone 8 as it has precisely the same design. We’ll get to that in a while, but first, let’s talk about what made Apple take such a big step in terms of the price tag.

Google’s Influence

Apple and Google are two of the biggest rivals in the tech world. But they also influence each other in different ways.

Google was probably the first brand in the US to release an affordable yet high-performance smartphone. The Google Pixel 3a, with amazing features, was available for just $399. And it, in a way, started a revolution in the smartphone industry.

Google Pixel 3a proved that you don’t need to spend a thousand dollars or more on a smartphone. You can still get excellent performance with a $400 phone.

Following the footstep, Apple, too, felt the need to bring an affordable yet robust device and stay relevant in the game.

As mentioned above, the two companies have a long history of the rivalry. However, both the companies have recently decided to join hands in the fight against COVID-19.

iPhone SE or A Better Performing iPhone 8?

The release of the iPhone 8 was quickly overshadowed by Apple’s 10th Anniversary phone, the iPhone X. And soon enough, it became the most boring iPhone in its history.

The biggest problem with iPhone 8 was the familiar design that matched the 2015’s iPhone 6. And despite being a powerful device, the iPhone 8 was quickly forgotten.

But now, it seems like Apple has relaunched the iPhone 8 but gave it a different name. iPhone SE 2020 is a follow-up to the original iPhone SE. The original iPhone SE was one of the most beloved iPhones ever. It was compact, affordable, and powerful, thus the popularity.

iPhone SE 2020 looks vividly similar to iPhone 8. Both phones have the same display, dimensions, weight, and overall body. The only difference is that iPhone SE has an A13 Bionic chip instead of A11, and it uses Haptic touch technology instead of the 3D touch. So, it’s safe to say that iPhone SE 2020 is a better version of Apple’s most boring iPhone.