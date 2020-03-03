Apple has agreed to pay a $500 million settlement after multiple accusations regarding the slowing down of phones. For years, users have complained numerous times about their phones being slow. And that apple purposely throttles their phone when a new model is about to launch.

Apple has, of course, denied the allegations over the years. But they do admit that the iOS updates make the older phones slower. And according to Apple’s spokesperson, it is to “prolong the battery life.”

Apple Agrees to Pay the Settlement

The news of the slowing down of old iPhone models came back in 2017. And after many accusations, Apple is finally ready to settle the lawsuit. The company has agreed to pay $500 million in total.

They have agreed to pay $25 each to iPhone users filing the complaint. The settlement, however, requires a federal judge’s approval and could take months.

Speaking on the agenda, the spokesperson for Apple said that the company wasn’t admitting the wrongdoing. And they still deny that the company is slowing doing older iPhones to encourage users to purchase new ones.

What is Apple Offering its Users?

Depending on the legal fees, Apple has to pay around $310 million to $500 million. Any former or current iPhone user will receive $25 each.

Apple is also giving away $1,500 to $3,500 to named-class members. And they’ll spend around $90 million for attorney fees.

The iPhones that are covered by the settlements are iPhones 6, 6s, 6 Plus, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, and SE that runs on iOS 10.2.1 or later versions. However, it is only for U.S. owners.

The issue became a piece of global news when France’s competition and fraud watchdog (DGCCRF) sued Apple for about $27 million.

How did it all start?

However, it all started when the company introduced a “performance management system” in its iOS 10.2.1 update.

Without any formal mention, Apple dropped the performance management system as well as the AppleCare+. And as a result, some older iPhones, all of a sudden, had lower benchmark scores.

Apple later apologized for the miscommunication and dropped the price of its battery replacement. Some even got the replacement for free.

By the time iOS 11.3 arrived, Apple corrected its mistake to some extent. The users were now able to track their phones’ performance status as well as battery’s health. And they also turned the performance management system a manual function where users can turn it on and off by themselves.