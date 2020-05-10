The sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus affected a lot of businesses, including tech giant Apple. The company had to shut down all 42 stores in China back in February when the virus’ threat started spreading around rapidly. And by March, Apple stores around the world completely shut down.

Now, Apple considers reopening a few of its retail stores in the US. In a statement to CNBC, an Apple representative said that they’re resuming the retail stores in several cities starting next week.

Stores in South Carolina, Idaho, Alaska, and Alabama will reopen in the coming week. However, the company has made sure that it takes all the necessary measures while in operation.

There will be a restricted number of customers allowed inside the store at a time. And they will also provide temperature checks, masks, and everything else necessary for both customers and the staff members.

Apple Reopens Stores Around the World

Around the world, Apple has 510 stores that were all shut down due to the pandemic. Now, Apple plans to slowly and steadily reopen the stores wherever possible.

During an interview with Bloomberg, Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO confirmed, depending on the circumstances, they’re “going to look at the data and make a decision city by city, country by country.”

Among the 510 stores around the world, Apple has 271 in the US alone. And between the four states Apple plans to reopen, there are six stores. Other countries where Apple has reopened several of its stores are Australia, Austria, Germany, China, and South Korea.

Apple’s primary focus during this time will be product repairs. And walk-in customers will have to face delay as it adopts social distancing inside all the stores.