If you’re an Apple MacBook user, you might face quick battery draining issues every now and then. We might be getting a new MacBook in the coming months, but before that, there is even better news for Apple users. Apple is coming out with a new feature that will save and extend the lifespan of your MacBook’s battery.

Apple Tweaks its iOS for Better Battery Life of its Devices.

“Battery Health Management” is a new feature that’s well on its way to being a part of macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update. The feature is already made available for the developers and will soon be ready to use for the users.

The new default tool reduces the rate of chemical aging of the laptop’s battery. And by doing so, it extends the overall lifespan of the battery.

It applies to any MacBook Pro that’s released since 2016 and MacBook Air that’s come out since 2018. Or any MacBook that supports Thunderbolt 3.

How does it work?

Charging the battery of any device to 100 percent meant that it had reached its maximum capacity. But in recent years, that narrative seems to have changed. Research has shown that charging a device to its maximum capacity actually puts a strain on the battery and reduces its longevity rapidly.

So, what Apple has done with the “Battery Health Management” tool is that it prevents the laptop from charging to 100%. It analyzes the charging pattern of the computer over time and also its temperature. And through the data (that will be anonymous), Apple strategically targets the users.

There are two ways people use their laptops. One is where they frequently drain and charge the laptop to full and the other where they plug it in at all times. And according to Apple, the feature that will be on by default will utilize all these factors to maintain the battery’s health.

Users can turn off the battery health management tool anytime by going to the power setting in macOS.