Apple Watch is already our top pick as the best smartwatch, but it seems like it is getting a lot smarter. Apple is currently working on its next-generation Apple Watch Series 6 and WatchOS 7. And according to famous leaker Jon Prosser, the company is gearing up to bring out Apple Watch with mental health-focused features.

Apple Watch to Include Mental Health-Focused Feature

There are plenty of rumours going around that suggests that the new-gen Apple Watch will come with a blood-oxygen sensor.

It already has a heartbeat detector. And now the additional feature will aid wearers’ mental health. The leaks claim that watchOS 7 in the next-gen Apple Watch will be able to detect possible panic attacks in wearers. And it will warn the person right away.



The Apple Watch will be able to monitor the blood-oxygen-level along with heart rate readings through the sensor. And it determines if the person is hyperventilating.

The Apple Watch then warns the wearer when a possible panic attack is on its way. If the wearer is driving, it suggests the driver stop and pull over the vehicle. And it offers breathing exercises to calm them down.

Nothing is certain yet, but Prosser hopes that Apple would roll out the new feature in this year’s WWDC.