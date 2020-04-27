There is no doubt that Apple plans to ditch Intel processors and switch to something else. Earlier, it was reported that the company plans to come out with ARM-based processors for its new MacBooks. And we might get to see them this year.

Now, new reports suggest that Apple might be working on building its own chips for Macs. And it’s likely to start selling them from 2021.

Apple’s Own Processor

Depending on the design that made iPhones and iPads popular, Apple plans to build its own main processor. The company is most likely working on at least three of its own Mac processors, similar to the A14 processor in the next iPhone.

The processor known as system-on-a-chip is said to be much faster than the ones in iPads or iPhones.

The report comes from people who are familiar with the matter and demand to stay unidentified. They state that Apple is on its way to release at least one Mac that runs on its own processor by next year.

But they’re in talks to develop multiple chips codenamed Kalamata. And it suggests that Apple will likely move away from its current supplier Intel.

A Power Move from Apple

By running all of its products through the same technology makes it easier for Apple to merge the apps ecosystem. Thus, it gives more power to Apple to gain control over its devices.

Current Apple mobile processors have four cores to handle the intensive workload and four cores to manage low-power tasks. Apple plans to double the high-performance cores (Firestorm) for its first Mac processors. And the energy-efficient cores (Icestorm) is likely to remain the same.

Intel’s lack of ability to match Apple’s demand is also a part of the reason why the company plans to drift apart. And it also plans to switch to Qualcomm’s 5G modems instead of Intel cellular modems in the coming year.