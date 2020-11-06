Intel got a hard beating yesterday after the launch of Ryzen 5000 series desktop CPUs. Apple is adding more salt to the open wound as its ARM-based CPU looks evergreen according to leaks. The leaked performance of the upcoming A14X Bionic is looking strong, beating out Intel’s best mobile CPUs.

The A14X Bionic – an 8 core ARM-based CPU boosting up to 3.10GHz

Apple will introduce its latest Apple Silicon Mac device in the event on November 10. The A14X Bionic chip is found in the new 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. The leaked benchmark showed an unnamed device fitted with the A14X Bionic CPU. AppleInsider spotted the device in Geekbench. The unidentified device had the A14X Bionic with 8 cores and 8 GB of system memory. The A14X has a base clock of 1.80 GHz and boosts up to 3.10 GHz under a heavy workload. There isn’t much information about the device as it might end up as a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. There has been no information about the unnamed device and its nature.

As for the Geekbench results, Apple’s A14X performs way better than the Core i9 in the 16-inch MacBook. The A14X Bionic processor beats the 8 Core i9. It looks the 8 core A14X is a beast performer as it outpaced the top of the line Intel mobile CPU.

Device Single-Core Multi-Core Unnamed Device (A14X Bionic) 1634 7220 16-inch MacBook Pro (Core i9) 1096 6869 iPad Air 4 (A14 Bionic) 1583 4198

It looks like Intel lacks behind in the performance ballpark. But it is to say that the 16-inch MacBook Pro has thermally constrained thanks to the design. But even without the thermal constraint, the Core i9 – 9980H still loses. The Core i9 – 9980HK scores 1124 in the single-core test and 6550 points.

The A14X Bionic has a comfortable lead over the Core i9 CPU. The A14X Bionic chip might be the future for Apple and its Mac Devices. Intel now has a loose foothold on the mobile processor market as well. Apple had to shift to its silicon after the Intel package didn’t favor Mac’s sleek and thin design. The shift from Intel to ARM announced the company going self-reliant. Apple has been producing most of its products with its technology. From the iPhone now to the Apple silicon powered Mac. The ARM based devices will be revealed in Apple’s “One More Thing” event.