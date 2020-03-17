For a while, Apple has been planning to move from Intel processors to ARM. And it seems like they’re working hard for it. Because, if rumors are true, we might get a new MacBook with ARM processors by the end of this year.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, gave an announcement in regard to the coronavirus outbreak. He announced that Apple would switch to a digital conference in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. There is a high potential that the iPhone 12 will have a digital release. And it all leads to the possible release of the brand new MacBook with ARM.

Is a New MacBook releasing this year?

Since Apple is mum about the release of any of its devices, these are merely rumors. However, they did leave a tiny hint to all its users, letting them know what’s in store.

In an official press release, Apple announced that the Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 would be held in June. And it’ll be a digital conference. But one thing to notice was the picture that the company posted.



There are three stickers that say ‘hello,’ ‘WWDC,’ and ‘ 2020’. But judging from the background, it looks like a MacBook. A shiny Apple logo placed in a metallic silver background is a sight that every MacBook users are familiar with. And it is a clear indication that we might get a new MacBook sooner rather than later.

Will it come with am ARM Processor?

Again, we’ve known for a while that Apple will eventually switch to ARM processors. Apple already uses ARM-based chips for most of its products, like iPads and iPhones. They use the ARM processors in the form of T1 and T2 chips in devices like MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac Pro, etc.

And there is a high possibility that Apple will come up with its own ARM-based chips in 2020, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. The popular Apple analyst expects Apple to drop its next-gen MacBooks within the Q4 2020. But if the COVID-19 outbreak still becomes a problem, it can shift to the Q1 2021.

Kuo also believes that Apple is set to redesign its MacBook line in the coming year. However, it’s not clear as to what they’ll go with.