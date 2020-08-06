Apple has updated its iMac lineup, and no, it’s not the change announced in WWDC20. The updates do not include design changes to the chassis and an Apple Silicon as the processor. Instead, the iMac is even more powerful and capable now through changes in the components used.

The 21.5 inch iMac and iMac Pro are subject to smaller updates. The 21.5 inch iMac will now come standard with SSDs across the line. The base configuration, which starts at $1,099, comes with 256GB of SSD storage. The storage can is configurable up to a 1TB SSD option. If the user wants more storage, they can switch to a 1TB fusion drive at the same price. This storage option is only made available to the 21.5 inch iMac. But, there are no 10th gen chips or any other updates made available yet.

The minor update in iMac Pro’s case comes at the base configuration too. The iMac Pro now starts with a 10-core Intel Xeon Processor, which was previously an upgrade option.

The 27 inch iMac is the model that got the major update. Apple now offers Intel’s Comet Lake processors, SSDs, AMD Radeon 5000 graphics, 1080p webcam, T2 chip, and studio-quality mics. The increased memory and storage capacities ranges up to 128GB RAM and 8TB SSD, respectively.

As per Apple, the new 10th gen Intel processors and AMD Radeon 5000 graphics bring about 65% faster CPU and 55% faster graphics performance. Find the CPU and GPU pairing in various configurations listed below.

3.1GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz, paired with a Radeon Pro 5300 with 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

There is also a configuration with 3.3GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor that can Turbo Boost up to 4.8GHz.

The 3.8GHz 8-core 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Turbo Boost up to 5.0GHz, starts with a Radeon Pro 5500 XT with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The graphics card is upgradeable to either a Radeon Pro 5700 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory or a Radeon Pro 5700 XT with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

All graphics cards mentioned above can pair with a 3.6GHz 10-core 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Turbo Boost up to 5.0GHz.

The 27 inch iMac starts with a 256GB SSD and is configurable up to 8TB SSD storage. The SSD upgrade delivers up to 3.4 GB/s speeds that will come handy for launching applications, opening large files, and booting up the iMac.

Apple’s new T2 chip also strengthens the security of the iMac. It encrypts the storage and also checks the software during the boost process. Apart from security, the T2 chip helps in tone mapping, exposure control, and face detection on the upgraded 1080p webcam. The chip also enhances audio processing with added support from the new studio-quality microphone array.

Last but not the least, the Retina 5K display of the 27 inch iMac now comes with Apple’s True Tone technology. The display technology automatically adjusts the color temperature to the ambient lighting. For an additional $500, users can also equip the 27inch iMac with a nano-texture glass. First introduced on the Pro Display XDR, the nano-texture glass adds a matte finish to the display while also decreasing glare from all view-angles. Also, by spending $100 more, users can get 10 Gigabit Ethernet.