As we move closer to ‘Tech-tober,’ more and more leaks of consumer products like phones, tablets, and laptops are coming in hot! You may have already seen the rumors circulating online about the next ‘greatest iPhone.’ Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup has been making waves with leaks as we near the suspected launch.

By the way, the iPhone 12 lineup looks sure to delayed by a month. Apple usually launches its flagships in the second week of September, but now October seems likelier. The pandemic has disrupted Apple’s production process in China.

The delay, if it happens, is understandable by all accounts. But, the latest rumors surrounding the iPhone 12’s prices will not go unnoticed by the tech community.

@Komiya, a leaker, has recently tweeted that the iPhone 12 5G will start at $699 at the base model. According to reports, the 128GB model was thought to retail at $699, with the base 64GB model retailing at $649.

【iPhone 12 Prices】

12 5G (5.4”)

(64GB $699)

128GB $749

258GB $849 12 Max 5G (6.1”)

(64GB $799)

128GB $849

256GB $949 12 Pro (6.1”)

128GB $1049

256GB $1149

512GB $1349 12 Pro Max (6.7”)

128GB $1149

256GB $1249

512GB $1449 Read through all threads: pic.twitter.com/N4AX0JmF3z — Komiya (@komiya_kj) July 27, 2020

The same tweet also shows that the iPhone 12 Max 5G will start at $799 instead of $749 as suspected. In retrospect, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have seen a $50 price rise compared to previous speculations.

Before this leak, trusted tech analyst @Jon Prosser had also reported on the iPhone 12 prices. His sources had everyone riled up as the 5.4inch iPhone 12’s estimates were even lower than the current iPhone 11 ($699).

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇 5.4 iPhone 12 D52G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$649 6.1 iPhone 12 D53G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$749 6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$999 6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$1,099 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020

The tweet above shows the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max at the same prices as the current iterations. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max started at $999 and $1099, respectively.

The iPhone 12 Max, which will have a bigger screen and battery than the iPhone 12, is the odd one. This debut model makes sense as the iPhone 12 comes in a mere 5.4inch form factor. For reference, that is a tad smaller than the iPhone SE 2020.

Why are the new prices expected?

The iPhone 12 lineup leaks show that Apple will be making some significant changes like it did when the iPhone X launched. That was also the first time a phone started at a $999 price. Before that, flagship smartphones cost around $700-800.

The iPhone 12 lineup is a big deal for Apple as it would be aiming to dethrone Samsung or Huawei at the top.

5G support will make it to all models of the iPhone 12 lineup. There are reports of 4G variants of iPhone 12 and 12 Max, but the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will only be available in 5G.

According to renders and design leaks, the phone’s bezels and the notch are smaller. Additionally, the corners will now look more like iPad Pro, or shall we say like the iPhone 5.

All things we mentioned are major upgrades. Apple has historically added to their prices when new features and designs make to their mix. Without even talking about the rumored cameras, the iPhone 12 lineup has the caliber to exorbitantly priced by Apple.

If the iPhone 12 does start at $649, Apple will have backtracked its pricing strategy. That is why the $699 price tag like the iPhone 11 seems likely. Just considering the base iPhone 12 model comes with OLED, 5G, two cameras, and a new design, we would take the $699 starting price without any complaints.