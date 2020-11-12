This Tuesday, Apple organized a launch event where the Company declared its first in-house chip for the Mac. The chip comes with the name “M1,” which will now be powering up to three new Macs.

As the announcement, a new MacBook Air laptop, a new 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop, and Mac Mini desktop computer will have the M1 chips. These laptops, by design, look similar to the latest versions of their respective variation. Well, Apple has claimed the M1’s performance, efficiency, and battery life to be superb in the new Macs.

You can place your order for all three computers whereas the shipping will start from the coming week. As for the prices, the MacBook Air starts at $999, the MacBook Pro is for $1,299, and the Mac Mini starts at $699.

Apple had been housing Intel chips in its Mac computers since 2005. This year, the Company had made it public to use “Apple Silicon” in its laptops and desktop computers operating in the Mac OS. So, Apple will now be using these chips based on the technology as in the iPhones and iPads. Henceforth, you will now be able to use apps in the Macs that were originally meant for iPhones.

Furthermore, the Company says that its chips work so smoothly that the new Macs will be up from sleep immediately.

Well, according to Apple chip Chief Johny Srouji, the Company will be using power-per-watt to measure its performance. So, it also guarantees that the M1 chip is the most efficient chip on the scene as per the performance-per-watt.

The Company has stated that it has integrated many different components on its current circuit boards into a single system-on-a-chip. The chip is 5 nanometer, by which the Company can fit more transistors on a smaller chip. Whereas Intel previously had a hard time to do this with 5-nanometer chips.