Apple, at the start of 2020, announced that they would be moving to ARM-based Mac devices. The Mac devices will use Apple ARM chips and are rumored to start production from Q4 of 2020. Apple said that they would altogether remove the dependency on the Intel processor. The move is significantly great, making the Macbook more affordable.

New ARM Macbook can ship with the newer 2nd Gen Touch Bar and FaceID.

According to Tipster Komiya, the new Macbook might ship with the 2nd generation Touch Bar. The older generation Touch Bar wasn’t appreciated by most of the users. Apple is trying to improve its Touch Bar with better usability.

Even though Komiya drops hints about the new 2nd generation Touch Bar, there isn’t any information about it. The last generation Touch Bar didn’t impress the users, so Apple has to perfect the 2nd Gen Touch Bar.

2nd gen TouchBar — Komiya (@komiya_kj) August 17, 2020

A higher-end Windows Laptop has introduced Windows Hello facial recognition on their devices. Being a faster and better method to unlock devices, Apple hasn’t implemented Facial unlock on their laptop. It might change as Apple looks to implement FaceID on their Macbooks.

Apple introduced FaceID on the newer iPhone X and the Ipad Pro 2018. Adding additional security features on the Macbook makes it even safer. The addition of the Touch Bar and FaceID sure does increase the price of the device. But considering the security and ease of use, Mac users are getting good features for their price.

It is still unsure that the newer 12-inch MacBook will get a Touch Bar

The newer 12-inch Macbook seems in murky water as it won’t ship with the newer Touch Bar. The smaller chassis of 12-inch and Apple using the older design might be the main problem. Apple has moved away from using Intel processors on their Macbook.

The Intel processor, with its incremental price hike, has made even the lower end Macbook expensive. AMD is competing with Intel in the mobile market. AMD has a higher core count and lower price compared to Intel’s offering. Intel still catches up to AMD in performance but produces a lot of heat.

Apple’s unique slim and thin chassis is iconic. But due to Intel’s high thermals, the lightweight chassis of the Macbook causes thermal throttling. And the fact that Intel’s processor price keeps on increasing year by year. Apple is launching its new ARM CPU using the TSMC’s 5nm process node.

If the ARM-based Macbook becomes successful, then we might see a new way of ARM Laptops. It seems every company is striving to see ARM CPUs to succeed. Do you think ARM-based computing is the future? Comment down below your thoughts.