2020 iPhones will soon hit the floors of the market. These phones will unquestionably be the most powerful smartphones of the year as they will also feature 5G connectivity. Likewise, we will also get to witness a complete refurbishment in the processing and computing department of Macbook laptops and Macintosh devices for 2020.

Apple has declared that it will be using their ARM architecture based in house custom processors instead of x86 architecture based Intel microprocessors. As the announcement in WWDC, the Company won’t be able to transform the products immediately entirely – it will take two years in the maximum to do so.

Nonetheless, some Mac products launching this year will be based on the custom chips, most likely based on the A14X Bionic. The rumors say that the 13-inch MacBook Pro model will probably include a 12-core custom Apple processor with the performance gain from 50% to 100%.

According to Kuo, a popular analyst, Apple’s design choices regarding the performance headroom will determine the actual performance head. For instance, Apple will decide whether to upgrade performance or battery life if the processor is 50% efficient than a given Intel chip.

Coming to the software of the device, it is assumed to be pretty issue-free. According to the sources, special optimizations are engraved into the processor to guarantee the new CPUs’ superb performance. Furthermore, as per the Forbes’ report, the ARM-powered MacBook launch will be held in November, most likely after the iPhone event.

To conclude, we are all expecting Apple to introduce its ARM-powered MacBook this November. The Company’s custom microprocessor has not been used previously; hence, the replacement of Intel microprocessors with the in-house custom ones is yet to be known. Let us hope that they work as efficiently as the Intel microprocessors.