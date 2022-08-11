Microsoft Teams come with various features providing users with the flexibility to work and communicate. But sometimes, when the arrow keys on Teams stop working, you cannot move forward or backward on the texts.

In such a scenario, your first instinct would be to check the arrow keys on the keyboard and try cleaning them. Also, you can close the Teams app and try re-launching it again.

In this article, we will look at the potential solutions that can fix the arrow keys not working in Teams.

How to Fix Arrow Keys Not Working in Teams?

If the arrow keys are not working in Teams, ensure that the keyboard is in proper condition. For that, you can check the arrow keys on other applications.

After that, if the problem remains, you can move on to the fixes listed below.

Close and Re-launch the App

One of the first things you can try to resolve the issue is close and re-launch the app. Doing so will end the background processing, and re-launching it will give the app a fresh start. It can also clear out some minor errors in the app. You can carry out the steps below to close and re-open the app.

From Task Manager

Press the keyboard’s CTRL, Shift, and ESC keys to launch the Task Manager window. Then, select the Microsoft Teams app from the list of apps and hit the End task button. It should be at the bottom-right side of the screen.

Now, wait for a couple of minutes and re-launch the app.

From Taskbar

First, right-click the Teams app icon on the taskbar and choose the Quit option.

Then, after some time, re-open the app.

Reboot the PC

The problem can also emerge due to minor computer system glitches. Also, the system can interrupt the proper functioning of the app. So, to fix the arrow keys not working on Teams, you can try rebooting the PC.

On the computer’s keyboard, hit the Windows logo button to access the Start screen. From the left side, select the Power icon. Then, from the power menu, choose the Restart option.

After the computer restarts, you can re-launch the Teams application.

Turn On the Disable GPU Hardware Acceleration Option

It is possible that you may face the problem due to an issue with the GPU hardware acceleration feature. You can disable the feature and try using the arrow keys again.

First, open the Teams app. Then, select the three vertical dots. It should be on the windows menu bar’s top panel right in front of the Profile icon. Now, select the Settings option from the menu list. It will open the General settings section. Next, navigate to the Application section and select the Disable GPU hardware acceleration option.

At last, shut down the application and re-open the application.

Erase the App’s Cache Data

Cache data are fast temporary memory that helps to reload the app faster and stores the app’s configured settings. In some instances, the data starred in cache files can be corrupted, or some malware in cache data can cause the malfunctioning of the app.

So, erasing the data once in a while can be advantageous. It can also help the arrow key problem in Teams. To do so,

Press the ^ symbol on the Taskbar to open the icon tray. Now, right-click the Teams application and click Quit. Then, press the Windows and R buttons on the keyboard to open the Run prompt. You will need to enter %appdata%\Microsoft and hit the Enter button on the keyboard. Double-click the Teams folder. Then, double-click the Cache folder.

Now, press CTRL + A keys on the keyboard to select all the files. Next, press the Delete or Del key on the keyboard. After that, press the Back arrow and repeat these steps for blob_storage, databases, GPUCache, IndexedDB, Local Storage, and tmp folders. If you don’t see some of the mentioned folder names, you can skip them.

After that, start the app again.

Repair the App

Another potential solution that can help solve the issue is repairing the app. The steps below are applicable for Windows 11 only. For Windows 10, you can directly try reinstalling the app.

Open the Apps and features menu by pressing the Windows and X keys and selecting the Apps & features option. Scroll down and click the three dots next to Microsoft Teams app. Then, select Advanced options. Now, navigate to the Repair button. You will see it under the Reset section.

The progress bar will show up. It will disappear after the repair is complete. A Tick mark will appear next to Repair.

Update the App

The issue can also occur due to a glitch or bug in the app. It can happen when you run the app on the outdated version. So, you can try updating the app and see if the issue vanishes.

Here’re the steps:

Open the Teams application. Then, select the three dots and choose the Check for updates option.

You will see the ‘We will check and install any updates while you continue to work’ message below the windows menu bar. It means the app will check for the updates and automatically download them.

Reinstall the App

If none of the fixes works, you can always resort to uninstalling and reinstalling the app. It can help delete all the app information, corrupt files, and cache files. It will reset the app configuration, and once reinstalled, the app will start from the default settings.

Here’re the steps: